Illinois girls cross country state roundup: Meiser makes Civic Memorial history by finishing fifth in Class 2A

PEORIA — It was a stone she had been slamming with a hammer all year long.

Civic Memorial senior Hannah Meiser started to think maybe this stone was too tough to crack. Be she shattered it Saturday.

Meiser grabbed a fifth-place finish in the Illinois Class 2A girls cross country state championship meet with a time of 18 minutes and 10.46 seconds on the 3-mile Detweiller Park course.

"Great way to finish my career," Meiser said.

Richland County senior Tatum David won the individual championship with a time of 17:05.6

Meiser, already Civic Memorial's first all-state girls runner, etched her name in the Eagles' record book as the only top-five finisher at the state meet.

"It's been such a pleasure to coach her the last four years," Civic Memorial coach Jake Peal said. "I love this girl so much."

The motto before the season started was to "Pound the Stone," and Meiser has been taking a figurative hammer with her each race as she continued to lower her times.

On Saturday she got handed a real sledgehammer to smash. But with the weather, the sledgehammer got mired in the mud, something the senior had to overcome in the race.

"I definitely slipped out there a lot," Meiser said. "I was trying to find that perfect spot to run in before realizing that there is no perfect spot to run today."

With David running away and hiding from the rest of the field, Meiser settled in comfortable with the chase pack.

Then, like last year, she made her move at a familiar corner.

"What we learned last year is that the triangle on the course needs to be named the 'Meiser Triangle,' " Peal said. "The way she's moved up the last two years, we knew it would make or break the pace."

She pushed the pace and overtook her competitors before cruising to the finish line and into the Civic Memorial record books.

Father McGivney's Hatley becomes 1A all-stater

Kaitlyn Hatley admitted to her coach she felt nervous as they warmed up for the Class 1A state championship meet.

Father McGivney coach Jim Helton just smiled at his junior runner and gave her a quick pep talk.

"I told her that having little nerves are good," Helton said.

Despite fighting inclement weather with a torrential downpour, gusts of 30 mph wind and falling temperatures, Hatley picked up a seventh-place finish with a time of 17:49.85.

"It was crazy," Hatley said. "It was fun at the very beginning, pretty windy," Hatley said. "That last mile or so, the rain was pouring down your face. You couldn't see. I was just trying not to slip."

Hatley became the first Father McGivney girl to finish inside the top 10 in program history.

Even though the conditions were less than ideal, Helton joked with the Griffins runners before the race.

"We're Griffins," Helton said. "We've got wings and talons. I told them to fly with the wind and then we're going to climb with our talons."

In the middle part of the race with the rain coming down in sheets, Hatley couldn't see much of the course except the runner in front of her.

"My main goal was to keep pushing," Hatley said. "I just had that thought that I didn't do as nearly as well as I did last year. I've worked this whole season and it was just focusing on passing one person at a time."

Hatley pointed to her teammates and coaches as being the reasons for her success this season

"I want to say I'm so grateful for my teammates," Hatley said. "We pushed each other and we pushed ourselves to do the best we can."

Edwardsville 12th in Class 3A team race

Edwardsville finished 12th in the Class 3A team standings with a team score of 372 points.

It wasn't exactly what the Tigers were hoping for, but coach George Patrylak was far from disappointed.

"Our goal was top 10, but we were just slightly off from where we wanted to be," Patrylak said. "I'm very proud of the way they performed."

Prospect captured the team title with a team score of 39.

The finish was the best for Edwardsville since it was 12th Class AA in 2005.

The Tigers were 19 points from a top 10 finish.

"Today was not easy and these girls stepped up and faced the conditions," Patrylak said. "Lots of positives today."

Of the five scorers, Emily Nuttall and Riley Knoyle are the only seniors on the squad.

"With all the things that Riley has gone through and to be able to score for us and finish her career, that's a big accomplishment," Patrylak said. "Emily had a tough go the last few weeks, but she finished higher than she did a few weeks ago. I'm super proud of this group, but it gets you excited for what's to come."