The sirens and flashing lights have almost become commonplace for Lydia Roller.
Almost.
The Staunton High junior was escorted back into town by a fire truck after a strong second-place finish in the Class 1A cross country state championships on Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
"It's really neat," Roller said. "The fire truck escorted us into town and they escorted me back to my house. It's super cool. The whole town comes out and it's just been so neat every single time. It's just so cool to see the whole town cheering."
Roller finished as the Class 1A runner-up for the second consecutive season with a blistering time of 16:58.87 - just off Aurora Rosary High's Lianna Surtz, who won the race in 16:41.01.
"I knew it was going to be a tough battle," Roller said. "I wish I could have gotten closer, but at the end of the day, I pushed myself. I was happy with my performance."
Surtz and Roller were only the third runners to both break the 17-minute barrier in Class 1A history since 2001.
"It's really cool to me," Roller said. "That's just so neat."
After keeping up the Aurora sophomore in the first mile, Roller started to fall behind after running just over a five-minute first mile.
Roller, who won regional and sectional titles, knew that she had stiff competition waiting in the wings in Peoria. When she stepped into the box on Saturday morning, she wasn't intimidated.
"I ran against some nationally-ranked runners earlier this year," Roller said. "I knew of the competition and I've run against the girls before. "
After another top-three finish, Roller is ready for track season as well as one more crack at the championship next season.
"I'm excited about another race," Roller said. "It'll be one last time at Detweiller and that will be really fun."
AREA NOTES
• Wesclin junior Justin Mumford capped off a strong season with an eighth-place finish in Class 1A boys race. He finished in 15:15.91. Mumford returned to cross country this season after sitting out his sophomore season due to injuries.
• The Highland girls team finished 16th in Class 2A led by Grace Meyer's 18:48.41. It was the second-highest finish for the Bulldogs after a 13th-place effort in 2013.
• Waterloo senior Eli Ward just missed out on a Top 10 finish with a 12th-place effort in the Class 2A boys race. His 15:14.09 was just two seconds off his personal best time of 15:12.
• Edwardsville freshman Riley Knoyle led the team with a 20th-place finish that helped the Tigers to a 25th team finish in the Class 3A girls race. She covered the distance in 17:14.55.
• Edwardsville finished 22nd as a team in the Class 3A boys race, led by senior Jack Pifer's 66th-place finish in 15:15.75. Sophomore Ryan Watts ran a 15:30.57 as four Tigers finished under the 16-minute barrier.
• The Father McGivney boys team finished with a 15th-place team finish in Class 1A boys race. The Griffins were led by junior Tyler Guthrie's 15th-place finish (15:20.82).