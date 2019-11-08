• Stephanie Anthonies, Seckman
Jaguars senior is in her fourth state meet and going after her second state medal, having finished 17th as a sophomore in 2017.
Anthonies won the Class 4 District 1 title two weeks ago and was third in the Class 4 Sectional 1 meet last week.
• Ally Kruger, Liberty
A sophomore, Kruger debuted with an eighth-place state finish last season and will try to improve on that.
She won the Class 4 Sectional 3 individual title and led Liberty to that team title before finishing second in the Class 4 Sectional 2 meet, helping Liberty qualify as a team for state with a fourth-place sectional finish.
• Grace Tyson, Lafayette
Her individual sectional victory played a big role in Lafayette qualifying as a team in Class 4 for the first time since 2015, when it won the state team title.
Tyson has had a spectacular freshman season with dominant conference, district and sectional titles. She also was third at the Forest Park Festival in the meet's elite division, just three seconds behind another state-contending freshman — Carolyn Ford of Rock Bridge.