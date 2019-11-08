Subscribe for 99¢
Class 4 Sectional 1 Girls Cross Country

Seckman's Stephanie Anthonies at the Class 4 Sectional 1 Girls Cross Country meet on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Parkway Central High School in Chesterfield, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

• Stephanie Anthonies, Seckman

Jaguars senior is in her fourth state meet and going after her second state medal, having finished 17th as a sophomore in 2017.

Anthonies won the Class 4 District 1 title two weeks ago and was third in the Class 4 Sectional 1 meet last week.

• Ally Kruger, Liberty

A sophomore, Kruger debuted with an eighth-place state finish last season and will try to improve on that.

She won the Class 4 Sectional 3 individual title and led Liberty to that team title before finishing second in the Class 4 Sectional 2 meet, helping Liberty qualify as a team for state with a fourth-place sectional finish.

• Grace Tyson, Lafayette

Her individual sectional victory played a big role in Lafayette qualifying as a team in Class 4 for the first time since 2015, when it won the state team title.

Tyson has had a spectacular freshman season with dominant conference, district and sectional titles. She also was third at the Forest Park Festival in the meet's elite division, just three seconds behind another state-contending freshman — Carolyn Ford of Rock Bridge.

