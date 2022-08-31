 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Isabella Marcum, senior, Fox

One of the fastest returning runners from last year, her 18:18.30 was the area's seventh-fastest time on a 5K course. She won four individual championships before finishing ninth in the Class 5 state meet. Ran the fifth-fastest two-mile time in the track season with an 11:04.25.

News