Jackson becomes St. Charles West's first girls cross country champ by winning Class 4 title

But Jackson was close the entire way. Then at the final turn, she took off and cruised ahead of Littleton for the title.

The gap to the third-place runner was more than 20 seconds.

"I made that move then and it was all guts," Jackson said. "I didn't have anything left in the tank."

Jackson finished second in Class 3 last season and was fifth as a freshman.

Because of the Missouri State High School Activities Association adding an additional class, St. Charles West was in Class 4 — the state's second-biggest for cross country — after being in Class 3 in previous seasons.

Her winning time of 18:21.6 lowered her school record and was 18 seconds faster than her runner-up time last season. Plus, her younger sister — freshman Avery Jackson — also was in the race and finished 122nd.

"It was a lot of fun," Jackson said. "I was really happy to run with my sister. I was so happy to see my family get to race day. I heard them throughout the whole race and it made me really excited."

COR JESU RUNNER-UP IN CLASS 4 TEAM RACE

The Chargers earned the first state cross country trophy in school history by finishing second in the Class 4 team standings.