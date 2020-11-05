John Burroughs rolls to first team state title in girls cross country

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It didn’t sink in when the final runner crossed the finish line. Even when all the points had been totaled, John Burroughs cross country Christine Bugnitz still was skeptical.

Through teary eyes, Bugnitz mouthed the words "state champions."

And she still couldn't believe it.

"They've worked so hard and for everyone here, it's been a strange season but we kept working," Bugnitz said. "It all came together at the right time and I really believe that team leadership is really what did it."

The accomplishment sank in Thursday afternoon when the Class 3 girls cross country state championship trophy was presented to the Bombers for the first time in program history.

John Burroughs’ five-runner score of 59 points easily outdistanced Southern Boone’s 90 for the title at Gans Creek Cross Country Course.

"I'm proud of my teammates for all the hard work they put in and how they showed out," John Burroughs senior Kylie Goldfarb said.