Julia Ray, sophomore, MICDS

Became the first MICDS individual state champion last season while helping the program win its first team state championship. Ray rolled to Missouri's Class 3 individual title in a time of 18:13.8 that was the area's top 5-kilometer performance of the season by more than 17 seconds as the Rams won the team championship by 25 points. A first-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro selection and third-team All-Decade pick, Ray tuned up for her historic state performance by winning the Class 3 District 4 title. She also was the Metro League runner-up and finished third in two other meets.
