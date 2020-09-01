 Skip to main content
Julia Ray, sophomore, MICDS
Julia Ray, MICDS cross country

Became the first MICDS individual state champion last season while helping the program win its first team state championship. Ray rolled to Missouri's Class 3 individual title in a time of 18:13.8 that was the area's top 5-kilometer performance of the season by more than 17 seconds as the Rams won the team championship by 25 points. A first-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro selection and third-team All-Decade pick, Ray tuned up for her historic state performance by winning the Class 3 District 4 title. She also was the Metro League runner-up and finished third in two other meets.

