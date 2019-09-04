Subscribe for 99¢
Katie Quade, Marquette

Katie Quade, Marquette cross country

Posted the fastest time of any area runner in the state meet last season, crossing the 5-kilometer course in 19:16.08 for a fourth-place finish in Class 4. That is the top time from last year’s state meet of any returning runner this season. Also won the Class 4 Sectional 1 crown and finished second at the Class 4 District 2 meet with season-best time of 18:37.58.