Kayley Russell, junior, Holt

Kayley Russell, Holt

Kayley Russell, Holt cross country

Won two individual championships, including the Class 5 District 3 championship. Ran a personal-best time of 18:32.1 and a 12th-place finish in her first appearance at the Class 5 state meet. Posted a top-10 finish in the Forest Park Festival Green Division.

