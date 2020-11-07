Kruger captures Liberty's first cross country state championship

On Saturday, she didn't pass nearly as many people. But she did overtake the defending state champion, Ford, along the way and then Lafayette sophomore Grace Tyson in the final 1,000 meters.

"I was thinking she was going to get away from me, but I decided at the 4K mark, it's the state meet — the last meet of the season — just go for it," Kruger said. "If I don't get it, oh well."

Tyson finished second in 18:10.6 and was the only competitor relatively close to Kruger.

Lee's Summit junior Makayla Clark finished third in 18:26.6 and MICDS sophomore Julia Ray, last season's champ in Class 3, was fourth in 18:27. Ford fell back to 15th.

"When we both made the turn is when she got me," Tyson said. "I'm really trying to work on my kick and she has such a great kick. Ally ran a great race. I'm super proud of her."

As Ford and Tyson forged ahead from the outset, Kruger and Ray were in a second lead pack.

When Ford fell off the pace, Kruger moved past Ray and went after Tyson before catching her heading into the final portion of the race.