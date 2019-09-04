Subscribe for 99¢
Class 3 state runner-up as a sophomore after winning the championship her freshman season. Two-time first-team All-Metro selection posted area's fastest 5-kilometer time of 18:27.91 to win Class 3 District 3 title at Spanish Lake. Lowest finish was fourth place in seven races. Went on to capture Class 3 track and field titles in May in the 800- and 1600-meter races.