Lafayette goes 'stealth mode' to win Class 5 team championship; Parkway West finishes second

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Elissa Barnard loved the look of her new uniform.

Lafayette coach Steve Stallis unveiled them Friday night during a meeting in the team's hotel.

"I didn't know what to think, other than 'tough,' " the Lafayette High sophomore said. "I kept staring at it. I hung it up and it was beautiful."

Lafayette wore bright, highlight yellow uniforms earlier this season. Opponents knew to look out for the brightly dressed runners.

But on Saturday, the Lancers unleashed a new pitch-black look.

"We were all for the stealth mode," Lafayette senior Hope Ware said.

The Lancers proudly wore the new look Saturday morning as they captured the Class 5 girls cross country team state championship at Gans Creek Cross Country Course.

It is the third championship for Lafayette to go along with titles in 1988 and 2015.

"We've had this goal since May," Lafayette senior Katie Reed said. "It's so surreal that the day has finally come. It's amazing that we were able to pull it off."

Lafayette, making its 26th team appearance at the state meet, had four runners earn all-state honors with top-25 finishes and scored 80 points.