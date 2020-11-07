Lafayette goes 'stealth mode' to win Class 5 team championship; Parkway West finishes second

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Elissa Barnard loved the look of her new uniform.
Lafayette coach Steve Stallis unveiled them Friday night during a meeting in the team's hotel.
"I didn't know what to think, other than 'tough,' " the Lafayette High sophomore said. "I kept staring at it. I hung it up and it was beautiful."
Lafayette wore bright, highlight yellow uniforms earlier this season. Opponents knew to look out for the brightly dressed runners.
But on Saturday, the Lancers unleashed a new pitch-black look.
"We were all for the stealth mode," Lafayette senior Hope Ware said.
The Lancers proudly wore the new look Saturday morning as they captured the Class 5 girls cross country team state championship at Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
It is the third championship for Lafayette to go along with titles in 1988 and 2015.
"We've had this goal since May," Lafayette senior Katie Reed said. "It's so surreal that the day has finally come. It's amazing that we were able to pull it off."
Lafayette, making its 26th team appearance at the state meet, had four runners earn all-state honors with top-25 finishes and scored 80 points.
The Lancers edged Parkway West (89) for the championship in the first 1-2 finish for St. Louis area teams in Missouri's highest girls classification since 2014, when Nerinx Hall won and Lafayette was runner-up.
Blue Springs South (98) and Rock Bridge (118) rounded out the top four teams.
"I'm happy I can come in and do it with our team and we built this team in five years to win a championship," Stallis said.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association expanded into five classifications for cross country this year.
Stallis said he ordered the black uniforms at the same time as the highlight yellow ones but kept them locked away until Friday.
"I was shocked,” Lafayette sophomore Grace Tyson said. “I love them."
Tyson led the Lancers with a runner-up finish with a time of 18 minutes, 10.1 seconds.
Ware (18:31.6) was sixth, Barnard (18:43.6) was ninth and Reed (19:29.5) was 24th to round out the Lancers' all-state finishers.
"Having four all-state runners, I'm pretty freaking proud," Stallis said.
All four of Lafayette's all-staters also ran in the state meet last season.
On the other hand, Lafayette's No. 5 runner — senior Madison Slater — was in her first season with the team and her first state meet.
She pushed the Lancers to the top, rounding out their team scoring with a 96th-place effort in 20:32.6.
"I've always loved running," Slater said. "I've played soccer and I ran on my own, so I figured to give it a shot. They convinced me, It was a challenge, but I loved it."
Sophie Yereshchenko, a junior, was 132nd, and senior Kathryn Wenger was 156th to round of Lafayette's seven-runner lineup.
PATIENT APPROACH NETS TROPHY FOR PARKWAY WEST
Parkway West girls cross country coach Charlie Cutelli has watched enough coffee pots in his time and that steady drip of the caffeinated beverage is something he uses for his team.
"Slowly, one at a time, we drip by individual and drop our team score," Cutelli said. "That's always been our racing strategy. It worked out last week and it worked out this week. We're happy."
Parkway West finished as state runner-up for the second time in three seasons.
The Longhorns were paced by Emily Sipp's 10th-place finish with a time of 18:44.2. Leah Selm (17th) ran a time of 19:11 and Kathryn Yates (19th) ran a time of 19:12.5 to join Sipp as all-state runners.
All three also ran for West's runner-up team in 2018.
"I told the girls at the beginning of the year that I believe we're a podium team and I don't think a lot of teams in the area know that," Cutelli said. "I thought the girls did great."
Parkway West, a state champion in 1989 and 1990, was coming off a district title last week.
The Longhorns also got a 28th-place finish from sophomore Alexandra Etchason in 19:34.8 and senior Virginia Hardy closed out the team scoring in 73rd (20:15.7).
Parkway West's non-scoring runners were sophomore Anna Butler was 114th and Kennedy Whitaker in 137th.
