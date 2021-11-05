Lafayette's Tyson blazes to first Class 5 state championship

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The plan Grace Tyson meticulously made the night before went off the rails almost immediately.
Oh, well. She didn't need really a need plan anyway.
The Lafayette junior wasn't going to lose on Friday.
"There were some really fast girls in this race, but she didn't care," Lafayette coach Steve Stallis said. "She just went for it."
Tyson crushed the field to win the Missouri Class 5 girls cross country individual championship Friday afternoon at Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
"I'm so happy," Tyson said. "I definitely wanted to win this race. There was an incredible amount of good girls who could have won the race."
Tyson joined Anna West as Lafayette's only individual state champions. West won the title in 2015 when the race was run at Jefferson City's Oak Hills Golf Course.
Tyson cruised to the championship with a time of 17 minutes and 42.9 seconds, the area's fastest time this season on a 5-kilometer course. Eureka's Leah Kleekamp (17:56.5) and St. Teresa's Amelia Arrieta (17:57.2) rounded out the top three.
MICDS junior Julia Ray finished fourth in 18 minutes flat, and defending Class 5 champion Ally Kruger of Liberty was sixth (18:06.7).
Going into the race, Tyson had wanted to conserve energy knowing that the third and fourth kilometers traditionally have been her weakest.
But as soon as the gun sounded, she shot out onto the course and grabbed the lead.
"I had a lot of nerves," Tyson said. "I had a game plan that I didn't follow. I didn't realize how fast I went out, but I just kind of held it."
That attitude is something that Stallis has seen in Tyson's three seasons.
"Grace is fearless," Stallis said. "She's not scared of anybody. She'll go out and race anyone toe to toe."
Sticking to a rhythm and cadence to her breathing, Tyson kept hammering away at the course.
By the time she hit a wall in the middle of the race, Tyson just gritted her teeth and padded her lead on the pack.
"The last (kilometer) was just to see if I could make it to the end," Tyson said.
Tyson finished last year's race as runner-up to Kruger and was third as a freshman.
She admitted to nerves in the race's final stages, but was never scared.
Without turning around to see if anyone was creeping up, Tyson put the hammer down and cruised to the victory.