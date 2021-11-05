Lafayette's Tyson blazes to first Class 5 state championship

Going into the race, Tyson had wanted to conserve energy knowing that the third and fourth kilometers traditionally have been her weakest.

But as soon as the gun sounded, she shot out onto the course and grabbed the lead.

"I had a lot of nerves," Tyson said. "I had a game plan that I didn't follow. I didn't realize how fast I went out, but I just kind of held it."

That attitude is something that Stallis has seen in Tyson's three seasons.

"Grace is fearless," Stallis said. "She's not scared of anybody. She'll go out and race anyone toe to toe."

Sticking to a rhythm and cadence to her breathing, Tyson kept hammering away at the course.

By the time she hit a wall in the middle of the race, Tyson just gritted her teeth and padded her lead on the pack.

"The last (kilometer) was just to see if I could make it to the end," Tyson said.

Tyson finished last year's race as runner-up to Kruger and was third as a freshman.

She admitted to nerves in the race's final stages, but was never scared.