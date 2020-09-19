Lafayette's Tyson shines in her return to the course

FESTUS — When Grace Tyson stepped on the line Saturday morning, her face broke out in the biggest smile.
The Lafayette High sophomore was nearly giddy with excitement. After a prolonged offseason, she was finally back.
"I'm just so happy to be back with my team," Tyson said. "It's just a fun experience to finally race."
Tyson's performance shined in a manner befitting Lafayette's stylish new uniforms as she took home the individual title with a blazing time of 18 minutes, 53.51 seconds, and helped the Lancers grab the team title at the Festus Bowles Invitational on the 5-kilometer course at West City Park.
"The girls have been working really hard, so it's nice to see them come out and knock some rust off quickly," Lafayette coach Steve Stallis said. "They seemed comfortable and confident. I was excited to see it."
Lafayette captured four of the top 10 spots to score 32 team points, with six runners finishing in the top 30. Washington was second with 80 points, while Liberty rounded out the top three with 95.
Liberty junior Ally Kruger was the individual runner-up in 19:18.50.
As a freshman last season Tyson finished third at the Missouri Class 4 state meet, but she has been stuck on the sidelines since then because of the coronavirus pandemic. She's been practicing with her team but has been chomping at the bit to get back on the course.
On Saturday, Tyson and her teammates got that chance.
"I was really happy that we were having practices because I enjoy practicing with my team, but racing is definitely a different experience," Tyson said.
Last week, St. Louis County gave the green light for the county schools to compete in cross country meets against other schools.
That kicked off a hectic day for Stallis to get his team back on the course.
"I think every county coach was texting each other, 'What meet are you going to and when,' " Stallis said. "We were fortunate to get to come here."
Keeping not just Tyson but the rest of the team motivated throughout the offseason was a special challenge for Stallis. But just before the race, he unveiled something special for the group.
Sparkly new uniforms.
"It was incredible," Lafayette senior Hope Ware said. "My friend and I were talking about how we were sad that we had to wear our old cross country uniforms because we have nice track uniforms like this. We were really excited when we got these new uniforms."
Ward finished third overall in 19:28.59. Lafayette also got team scoring finishes from Elissa Barnard in fourth, Katherine Reed in seventh and Hanna Miriani in 17th.
Tyson even pointed to the new uniforms as having a bit of a lucky charm attached to them.
"They're very new and I love them," Tyson said. "I think they're good luck for the team."
Not only did it give his team a boost, but the bright color also helped Stallis see his runners as he sprinted around the course.
"It's bright, it's fun and just something to keep that motivation high in uncertain times," Stallis said.
Wearing new uniforms and stepping to the line as a team for the first time in nearly a year was something Ware said she won't forget.
"It was powerful," Ware said. "We're representing our school and this is a special team. We have a lot of big things coming and we're hoping that we do well this year."
Festus Bowles Invitational girls race
Festus Bowles Invitational girls race
Festus Bowles Invitational girls race
Festus Bowles Invitational girls race
Festus Bowles Invitational girls race
Festus Bowles Invitational girls race
Festus Bowles Invitational girls race
Festus Bowles Invitational girls race
Festus Bowles Invitational girls race
Festus Bowles Invitational girls race
Festus Bowles Invitational girls race
Festus Bowles Invitational girls race
Festus Bowles Invitational girls race
Festus Bowles Invitational girls race
Festus Bowles Invitational girls race
Festus Bowles Invitational girls race
Festus Bowles Invitational girls race
Festus Bowles Invitational girls race
Festus Bowles Invitational girls race
Festus Bowles Invitational girls race
Festus Bowles Invitational girls race
Festus Bowles Invitational girls race
Festus Bowles Invitational girls race
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.