Lafayette's Tyson shines in her return to the course

On Saturday, Tyson and her teammates got that chance.

"I was really happy that we were having practices because I enjoy practicing with my team, but racing is definitely a different experience," Tyson said.

Last week, St. Louis County gave the green light for the county schools to compete in cross country meets against other schools.

That kicked off a hectic day for Stallis to get his team back on the course.

"I think every county coach was texting each other, 'What meet are you going to and when,' " Stallis said. "We were fortunate to get to come here."

Keeping not just Tyson but the rest of the team motivated throughout the offseason was a special challenge for Stallis. But just before the race, he unveiled something special for the group.

Sparkly new uniforms.

"It was incredible," Lafayette senior Hope Ware said. "My friend and I were talking about how we were sad that we had to wear our old cross country uniforms because we have nice track uniforms like this. We were really excited when we got these new uniforms."