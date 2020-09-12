Liberty's Kruger blazes to Forest Park Festival title at McNair; Timberland wins team crown

Lydia Lehmbeck remembers the feeling of qualifying for state with her team as a freshman.

It's one of the Fort Zumwalt West senior's favorite memories.

She remembers how the seniors embraced her as a freshman. Now it's her turn to embrace the influx of young talent.

"We're having all these incoming freshmen who are amazing soccer studs wanting to come up and show off," Lehmbeck said. "It's an honor. I'm just trying to coach as much as we can. Coaches have been talking to us about not having a pecking order and just being proud of everyone on the team no matter what the finish is."

That influx of talent has had an immediate impact for the Jaguars as they finished third in the team standings of the Green Division without two of their top runners.

"We had a strong run with them so far," Fort Zumwalt West coach Andrew LeFors said. "I'm very pleased with a third-place finish in a competitive field. I think considering all of that, we're right where we wanted to be."

Freshmen Tori Bockstadter and Alice Cauley were unavailable for the race due to being in a soccer tournament with their club teams out of town.