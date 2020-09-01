 Skip to main content
Lucy Ndungu, senior, Pattonville
A first-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro runner as a junior, and her seventh-place effort in Missouri's Class 4 state meet was the second-best state finish ever for a Pattonville runner. Ndungu's time of 18:42.5 on the Gans Creek state course was her personal best and was the area's fifth best at 5 kilometers last season. She won a pair of titles, including the Class 4 District 2 meet, had two runner-up finishes and never finished lower than seventh in eight races. Ndungu will not get to run this fall as Pattonville has moved its fall sports to spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports