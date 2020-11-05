Lutheran South's Schelp hangs on to win first Class 3 individual crown in her final chance

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Lutheran South senior Macy Schelp knew her chief rival was breathing down her neck Thursday afternoon at Gans Creek Cross Country Course.
Schelp felt her grip loosening on the Class 3 girls cross country individual state championship.
So she threw caution to the wind, reached deeper than ever before and found the energy to make the title hers.
"I was just saying hold on,” Schelp said. “I have to hold on."
Schelp captured the individual championship with a time of 18 minutes and 54.3 seconds.
That was enough to hold off Metro League rival Kylie Goldfarb of John Burroughs (18:54.4) by one-tenth of a second.
"It feels surreal. It hasn't hit me yet," said Schelp, a University of Alabama recruit. "Maybe in a few days it will."
Schelp became just the second Lutheran South girls runner to capture a state title. Stacey Bundren won consecutive state titles in 1989-90.
"She's worked so hard for this," Lutheran South coach Joel Gilbert said. "It couldn't have happened to a nicer person."
Goldfarb, who won an individual title as a freshman in 2017, earned the second runner-up finish of her career.
The two have raced against each other two other times this season, once in the season-opening meet at McNair Park, when Schelp finished second and Goldfarb was third.
Then in the Metro League meet, Goldfarb was second and Schelp was third. MICDS sophomore Julia Ray won both of those races.
"Kylie and I have been racing since the sixth grade," Schelp said. "I knew what I was having to deal with. I knew she was strong and competitive. I was excited, but I felt prepared."
Schelp’s fourth consecutive all-state finish was by far her best. She was fourth as a sophomore in 2018, 10th last season as a junior and 25th as a freshman in 2017.
On Thursday, Macy was joined by her younger sister — freshman Reese Schelp — as an all-state finisher. Reese finished 15th in 20:29.7
"It made me much calmer," Macy Schelp said. "She was probably more nervous than I was. It made me more relaxed to calm her down."
Reese said the memory-making day will serve as an inspiration.
"I'm so happy that I was able to experience this with her," Reese Schelp said. "Going into high school, having her show me the ropes brought my confidence up. I give a lot of credit to her."
