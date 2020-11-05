Lutheran South's Schelp hangs on to win first Class 3 individual crown in her final chance

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Lutheran South senior Macy Schelp knew her chief rival was breathing down her neck Thursday afternoon at Gans Creek Cross Country Course.

Schelp felt her grip loosening on the Class 3 girls cross country individual state championship.

So she threw caution to the wind, reached deeper than ever before and found the energy to make the title hers.

"I was just saying hold on,” Schelp said. “I have to hold on."

Schelp captured the individual championship with a time of 18 minutes and 54.3 seconds.

That was enough to hold off Metro League rival Kylie Goldfarb of John Burroughs (18:54.4) by one-tenth of a second.

"It feels surreal. It hasn't hit me yet," said Schelp, a University of Alabama recruit. "Maybe in a few days it will."

Schelp became just the second Lutheran South girls runner to capture a state title. Stacey Bundren won consecutive state titles in 1989-90.

"She's worked so hard for this," Lutheran South coach Joel Gilbert said. "It couldn't have happened to a nicer person."

Goldfarb, who won an individual title as a freshman in 2017, earned the second runner-up finish of her career.