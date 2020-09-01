 Skip to main content
Lydia Roller, senior, Staunton
The 2019 Post-Dispatch All-Metro runner of the year finished as Illinois' Class 1A state runner-up as both a sophomore and junior. Her time last season of 16:58.87 was the fastest ever for an area runner at the state meet on the 3-mile Detweiller Park course. Illinois will not conduct a state meet this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. A first-team selection to the Post-Dispatch All-Decade girls cross country team, Roller battled a stress fracture in the summer but is expected to compete this fall in Illinois' adjusted season.

