Lydia Roller, senior, Staunton

The 2019 Post-Dispatch All-Metro runner of the year finished as Illinois' Class 1A state runner-up as both a sophomore and junior. Her time last season of 16:58.87 was the fastest ever for an area runner at the state meet on the 3-mile Detweiller Park course. Illinois will not conduct a state meet this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. A first-team selection to the Post-Dispatch All-Decade girls cross country team, Roller battled a stress fracture in the summer but is expected to compete this fall in Illinois' adjusted season.
