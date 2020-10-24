Mascoutah edges out Highland for team title; Waterloo's Kanyuck grabs medalist crown

Waterloo freshman Angelynn Kanyuck took home the individual title with a blazing time of 18 minutes, 34.8 seconds.

"My goal was to get around a six-minute mile and to keep that pace," Kanyuck said. "The Highland girl (senior Grace Meyer) was on that pace, so I just stayed with her and around the two-mile mark I started to speed up."

Meyer lost for the first time in four races this season at Alhambra Fireman Legion Park.

The Illinois High School Association had originally planned to end the season with the regional meets but extended the season to include a sectional meet on Sept. 23.

Adding to Kinzel's fear was the way the regional race was held this season compared to years past. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the format of the race was changed by the IHSA to have three different races.

The first race would include up to three runners from each team. The final two races would have up to two runners per team per race.

Kinzel's race was over an hour after the first race.

"It was hard because we didn't know what times we had to beat, so we had to pay attention to the other races," Kinzel said.