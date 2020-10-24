Mascoutah edges out Highland for team title; Waterloo's Kanyuck grabs medalist crown

ALHAMBRA, Ill. — Livia Kinzel felt a mountain's worth of pressure on her shoulders as she stepped to the starting line.
The Mascoutah High senior shook with a case of the jitters as she kept thinking about her importance in the upcoming race.
"I was really terrified," Kinzel said.
That fear dissipated as soon as the gun sounded.
Kinzel set a new personal best to help push Mascoutah on its way to the Class 2A Highland Regional team title on Saturday afternoon at Alhambra Fireman Legion Park.
"This is my last year and it was a huge deal that kind of makes me emotional," Kinzel said. "I haven't really been able to be part of something like this before. It's been a big win for us."
Mascoutah edged out Highland as both recorded 58 team points. But Kinzel's 19th-place finish beat out a 24th place finish by Highland senior Jessica Borror to secure the Indians victory.
"I was telling the girls before that every single girl they passed would matter," Mascoutah coach Darren Latham said. "They did really well today."
Mascoutah earned the second regional title in program history to go with a crown in 2016.
Waterloo (77), Triad (78) and Carbondale (142) also advanced to the Olney Sectional on Oct. 31.
Waterloo freshman Angelynn Kanyuck took home the individual title with a blazing time of 18 minutes, 34.8 seconds.
"My goal was to get around a six-minute mile and to keep that pace," Kanyuck said. "The Highland girl (senior Grace Meyer) was on that pace, so I just stayed with her and around the two-mile mark I started to speed up."
Meyer lost for the first time in four races this season at Alhambra Fireman Legion Park.
The Illinois High School Association had originally planned to end the season with the regional meets but extended the season to include a sectional meet on Sept. 23.
Adding to Kinzel's fear was the way the regional race was held this season compared to years past. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the format of the race was changed by the IHSA to have three different races.
The first race would include up to three runners from each team. The final two races would have up to two runners per team per race.
Kinzel's race was over an hour after the first race.
"It was hard because we didn't know what times we had to beat, so we had to pay attention to the other races," Kinzel said.
Mascoutah freshman Addison Heard turned in a clocking of 20:31.9 to help secure the team title.
Highland coach Doug Bradley hopes that the second-place finish from his defending regional champs will serve as a wake-up call heading into the sectional meet.
"We feel like all season long that we're ready to take off and just haven't as a team," Bradley said. "It's been our mantra that we still haven't had our best race yet. We don't want our best race to be behind us already, so we have to believe the next one will be the best one."
