Mascoutah edges Waterloo to repeat regional girls cross country title

ALHAMBRA, Ill. — Jayda Williams collapsed past the finish line Saturday morning, having expelled most of her energy over Alhambra Fireman and Legion Park's three-mile course in the Class 2A Highland Regional girls cross country meet.
But the Mascoutah High senior had enough left in the tank to turn back and start counting.
Williams knew Mascoutah would need every point possible to repeat as regional team champs — and she didn't have to wait long.
Mascoutah claimed three of the top 10 individual finishes and edged Waterloo for regional team title. Mascoutah scored 46 points, Waterloo was runner-up with 49 and host Highland rounded out the top three teams with 80.
"We're really young," Mascoutah coach Darren Latham said. "We graduated a lot from last year and we're rebuilding. That ability to rebuild and keep going is exciting."
Williams led Mascoutah with a fifth-place finish in a time of 18 minutes, 50.80 seconds.
Mascoutah sophomore Addison Heard was right behind in sixth (19:40.60).
"To turn around and see Addy coming in, that was very comforting," Williams said.
Mascoutah's team scoring rounded out with sophomore Amelia Martin in 10th, senior Abigail Uptergrove in 12th and freshman Ava Kimmle in 13th.
The regional title was the third for Mascoutah in five seasons.
"It feels really good because it means we're carrying on that legacy here," Heard said. "We lost a lot of experience from last year, so it feels really good to keep that legacy going."
Waterloo sophomore Angelynn Kanyuck was the individual champion in 18:27.40.
After falling to Waterloo in the Mississippi Valley Conference meet last week, Latham knew retaining the regional title would be a challenge.
"Waterloo is tough," Latham said. "I was kind of thinking we'd be racing for second place. Then I saw at the mile that we were within a couple of points."
That's when the counting began.
Waterloo had three individuals in the top four — sophomore Danielle Mudd was second and freshman Cameron Crump came in fourth — but its next two scoring finishers were 18th and 25th.
"I was counting and I was thinking I had to pass a few more people," Heard said.
The top six teams advanced to run Oct. 29 in the Decatur MacArthur Sectional at Hickory Point Golf course along with the top five runners from non-qualifying teams.
Next up for Mascoutah is a chance at its first sectional title in program history.