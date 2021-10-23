Mascoutah edges Waterloo to repeat regional girls cross country title

The regional title was the third for Mascoutah in five seasons.

"It feels really good because it means we're carrying on that legacy here," Heard said. "We lost a lot of experience from last year, so it feels really good to keep that legacy going."

Waterloo sophomore Angelynn Kanyuck was the individual champion in 18:27.40.

After falling to Waterloo in the Mississippi Valley Conference meet last week, Latham knew retaining the regional title would be a challenge.

"Waterloo is tough," Latham said. "I was kind of thinking we'd be racing for second place. Then I saw at the mile that we were within a couple of points."

That's when the counting began.

Waterloo had three individuals in the top four — sophomore Danielle Mudd was second and freshman Cameron Crump came in fourth — but its next two scoring finishers were 18th and 25th.

"I was counting and I was thinking I had to pass a few more people," Heard said.

The top six teams advanced to run Oct. 29 in the Decatur MacArthur Sectional at Hickory Point Golf course along with the top five runners from non-qualifying teams.