Mercedes Schroer, O'Fallon Christian

Mercedes Schroer, O'Fallon Christian cross country

Defending Class 3 state champion. Her winning time of 19:36.26 on the 5-kilometer course was fifth-fastest of any area runner at last season’s state meet and represented her eighth individual championship of the season. Season-best time was 19:08.6 to win the Border Wars at McNair Park. Defended her Class 3 3200-meter title in May on the track.