Metro girls make history with first SLPS state cross country trophy

Sidney Huff and her Metro High School teammates felt a powerful bond as they prepared to run at the district championship cross country meet Oct. 29 in Fulton.

They styled their hair the same, added identical bows and applied matching face paint.

On their legs, each drew a heart and the letters ‘SLPS’ to pay tribute to Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, a fellow St. Louis Public School that endured a deadly school shooting five days earlier.

“It wasn’t about the running,” Huff said. “We felt a bigger sense of unity.”

With defending Class 2 state champion Hermann among the teams in their district, Metro coach David Custis prepared a pre-race email to prepare the team for reality.

“He told us there was probably no chance we were beating Hermann, and that was OK with us. We just wanted to place and go to state together,” Huff said. “But something felt different.”

Sophomore Yuri Malone placed third, freshman Lucy Luetkemeyer placed fourth, Gia Doshi and Alice Kovarik ran personal bests, and Metro claimed the first cross country district championship in school history, defeating Hermann by three points.

“The heart with the SLPS really motivated me,” said Kovarik, who eclipsed her personal best time by 38 seconds. “SLPS is kind of overlooked by people, and we wanted to prove that we could do this and that we are significant.”

The unexpected district championship opened a door of possibilities as Metro prepared for the state meet at Gans Creek in Columbia on Nov. 5.

“I don’t think it was in anyone’s mind that we were going to beat Hermann, but when we got first at districts, I thought, ‘Now we have a real shot (at state),’ ” said Huff, the only senior in the Metro lineup.

Custis offered no disclaimer in his pre-state email, and the Metro runners saw no ceiling.

At the start line, they eased their nerves by creating a whimsical, original story by each adding one word to it.

“It was about a bat flying up someone’s nose,” Doshi said.

Then they did the flying.

Malone placed sixth, Luetkemeyer finished eighth and Huff demolished her personal best time by a whopping 48 seconds. Metro placed third overall and hoisted the first state trophy ever awarded to a St. Louis Public School girls cross country team.

“Sidney’s race was just unbelievable,” Custis said. “No one, in their last race at state, with all the pressure on them, PRs by 48 seconds.”

The Metro boys team had its own history-making day, placing seventh overall at state, the highest finish ever for a St. Louis Public Schools boys team.

Senior Ben Gondzur medaled in ninth place by finishing the course in 17:11, the fastest mark in school history and fifth best in SLPS history. Junior Keteyian Cade, who had his foot stepped on and suffered a sprained ankle, still finished in 17:44, the fourth fastest time in Metro High history.

They became the first St. Louis Public Schools teammates since 1997 to finish under 18 minutes.

“Coaching these kids is one of the greatest blessings I’ve ever had in my life,” said Custis, who shares coaching duties with boys coach Robert Howell. “This year was a nice cherry on top of that sundae.”

And the ingredients blended together perfectly.

Last season, the Metro girls team placed 14th out of 16 teams at state. Malone placed 25th with a time of 20:13, more than four minutes faster than any returning teammate.

When Luetkemeyer joined the mix, Malone found a partner who could match her pace. They finished 1-2 at the Dick Gregory Invite, 3-4 at Lutheran North and at districts and 5-6 at the Patriot/Statesmen Classic.

“At practices we run together a lot, so we start (races) together. Towards the end of the season, we started realizing that we run different races, but we were still able to use each other as encouragement,” Malone said.

Encouragement that turns to competition when the two find themselves side-by-side near the finish line.

“We’re both athletes and we’re both competitive people,” Luetkemeyer said. “Yuri and I both know that we’re going to try our best at the very end.”

Luetkemeyer ran the fastest race in St. Louis Public Schools history at the Dale Sheppard Invitational on Oct. 1 with a time of 19:50, becoming the first SLPS girls runner ever to break 20 minutes.

In the very next race, Malone ran a 19:30 during the PHL championships at Willmore Park to become the new record-holder.

“This is just the beginning for us. I have a feeling there will be more records broken,” Luetkemeyer said.

Doshi, a sophomore, also played tennis this fall. When the tennis season ended, she fully committed her energy to cross country. Her 23:42 mark at state in November was almost two minutes ahead of her pace at the Forest Park Festival in September.

“At the beginning of the season, my times didn’t match with anyone’s, but as the season progressed, I started running with Alice (Kovarik) and that pushed me a lot,” Doshi said.

Kovarik found that the secret to her late-season success, which included a historic performance at districts, was doing less.

“This year I have been really trying to take breaks. Sometimes you want to go that extra mile or get that even number of minutes, but it’s been good to step back and let my body heal,” Kovarik said. “Running less made me faster.”

Sophomore Amalia Meyer and junior Lucy Baum-Scholle also ran at the state meet and are poised to assume important roles for a Metro cross country program that no longer will be a surprise running at the front of the pack or standing atop a podium.

“I do feel like there’s pressure. We were the underdogs, and now we’re not, and that’s kind of scary,” Kovarik said. “But we’re a good team. We’ll stick together, have fun and do our best and that will be enough.”

And for the lone senior Huff, the closing chapter of her cross-country story ended with the race of her life and the memory of a lifetime, standing upon a champion's platform with her teammates and a trophy.

“I was super happy that we all got to stand up there together,” Huff said. “I love these girls.”