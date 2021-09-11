MICDS' Ray glides to victory against loaded field in Forest Park Festival

"It sets me up really well and makes me feel a lot of confidence with how I'm doing," Ray said. "I just have to remember that everyone else is really good, too."

Other former state champions in the field included Rock Bridge junior Carolyn Ford (19:29) and St. Charles West senior Lily Jackson (19:33.7), who finished ninth and 10th. Jackson was Missouri’s Class 4 champ last season, the first in her school’s history, and Ford won Missouri’s top classification in 2019.

Blue Springs South won the team title with 101 points, edging Cor Jesu's 106-point effort. Cor Jesu was led by senior Frances Luna's sixth-place effort in 19:16.

Like Ray, Lafayette’s Tyson said she loved competing against the loaded field.

"It was so much fun," Tyson said. "I love racing all my top competitors and it's just great. It's awesome to race the fastest people in the state. It makes you better in the long run."

Ray and Tyson also finished first and second two weekends ago in the Fort Zumwalt North Twilight meet. Ray ran a personal-best of 17:52.8 last weekend to finish second in the Columbus North Rick Weinheimer Classic.

Lohr said he has seen a maturation process in his standout runner.