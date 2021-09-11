MICDS' Ray glides to victory against loaded field in Forest Park Festival

MICDS junior Julia Ray got exactly what she wanted in the 16th annual Forest Park Festival girls cross country race.
"She asked me, 'We're in the toughest division, right? Good,' " Rams coach Jim Lohr said. "She was happy we were in that division."
Ray proved to be the toughest of the tough Saturday by winning the Green Division individual championship.
Her time of 18 minutes, 36.5 seconds, on the 5-kilometer course was good for a decisive victory in a field that featured multiple state champions and all-state runners.
"Coming into this meet, she wasn't nervous," Lohr said. "This was a loaded field with all the great kids here, but she was up for the challenge."
The runner-up behind Ray was Lafayette junior Grace Tyson (18:48.5), who led her team to Missouri’s Class 5 team state championship last season and has two top-three individual state finishes.
O'Fallon senior Peyton Schieppe (18.51.4), the 2020 Post-Dispatch All-Metro runner of the year and the 2019 Forest Park champion, finished third.
Blue Springs South's Mya Trober (19:06.9) and Liberty's Ally Kruger (19:07.3) rounded out the top five. Trober was the state runner-up in Missouri’s top classification in 2019, and Kruger is Missouri’s defending Class 5 champ.
"It sets me up really well and makes me feel a lot of confidence with how I'm doing," Ray said. "I just have to remember that everyone else is really good, too."
Other former state champions in the field included Rock Bridge junior Carolyn Ford (19:29) and St. Charles West senior Lily Jackson (19:33.7), who finished ninth and 10th. Jackson was Missouri’s Class 4 champ last season, the first in her school’s history, and Ford won Missouri’s top classification in 2019.
Blue Springs South won the team title with 101 points, edging Cor Jesu's 106-point effort. Cor Jesu was led by senior Frances Luna's sixth-place effort in 19:16.
Like Ray, Lafayette’s Tyson said she loved competing against the loaded field.
"It was so much fun," Tyson said. "I love racing all my top competitors and it's just great. It's awesome to race the fastest people in the state. It makes you better in the long run."
Ray and Tyson also finished first and second two weekends ago in the Fort Zumwalt North Twilight meet. Ray ran a personal-best of 17:52.8 last weekend to finish second in the Columbus North Rick Weinheimer Classic.
Lohr said he has seen a maturation process in his standout runner.
"We've seen nerves in the past, but she's confident now," Lohr said. "She's been working hard and nothing builds confidence more than hard work. There are some naivetés that go with being a freshman. Now as a junior, she's seen these girls a lot and knows they're really good and competes against them, but she doesn't want it any other way. They feed off each other."
Tyson, Ray, Ford and Schieppe sprinted out ahead of the pack early in the race.
But Ray bided her time.
"I knew they like to go out aggressively," Ray said. "I wanted to stay patient and see how things played out. I wanted to get behind them but not overtake them too soon so that I wouldn't have anything left. I wanted to be smart about it."
When Ray made her move, Schieppe and Tyson made moves to keep pace.
"I stuck with them and in the end, I almost got her, but I think I sprinted a little too early," Schieppe said.
By the three-mile mark, Ray had put enough distance between her and the rest of the lead pack that she cruised to the finish line.
"I started to go with her, but she got a big lead," Tyson said. "She's awesome. She's really good."