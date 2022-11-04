MICDS senior Ray reclaims Class 4 individual title; Summit grabs runner-up team finish

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Julia Ray has been striving for this moment ever since she got her first taste of championship glory as a freshman.

On Friday the MICDS senior became reacquainted with the flavor as she cruised to the Missouri Class 4 girls cross country individual state title with a time of 18 minutes and 14.7 seconds at Gans Creek Cross Country Complex.

"I really wanted another state championship," Ray said. "I'm so glad to end it like this and with my team here, too."

Ray won the Class 3 state championship as a freshman before two fourth-place finishes in Class 5 as a sophomore and junior.

After four years with Ray running at the helm of his program, MICDS coach Jim Lohr was looking for a redshirt to try to get one more year with Ray.

"She's been the face of the program for all four years and she has brought the program to a new level," Lohr said. "She's been an unbelievable leader for the team, both in leading by example and by saying the right things to our team to motivate them. She may be one of those once-in-a-program type of girls. I'm going to hate to see her go."

The University of Tennessee recruit led from the start of the race to the very end. The diminutive senior kept pounding away at the lead and flirted with the class course record.

Despite the announcer urging on Ray to see a new record, she was lasered-focused on getting the title.

"I didn't hear any of that," Ray said. "I wasn't paying attention to that at all. I was focused on wanting to get the biggest gap I could."

When the talk of strategy came up before the race, Lohr stepped aside and let Ray come up with her own.

"She's infinitely wiser than I am when it comes to race strategy," Lohr said. "She knows herself so much better than we do. She said, 'Coach I'm going to go hard through that first kilometer and see's who's with me and if I have to stretch it out, I will.' "

Washington senior Julia Donnelly kept pace with Ray for as long as she could before falling off the pack to finish as the Class 4 runner-up with a time of 18:52.4.

With a second individual state championship under her belt, Ray is hoping it catapults her to more success this spring during the track season.

"I'm going to train really hard in the winter and finish my senior year strong with a good track season," Ray said.

Summit's question marks are answered

Summit coach Jason Miller was confident another strong finish was possible for his team after he saw the girls organizing runs over the summer.

Well, he heard about the practices.

"They run for each other, they love each other and they organized it all this summer," Miller said. "I saw them maybe three times all summer. They did it on their own. They just believe in each other and just have fun."

The results of that effort came Friday when Summit finished second place in the team standings in Class 4, matching the program's best effort. Summit also finished as runner-up in Class 4, then the state's largest, in 2006.

Summit scored 111 points, finishing just two points behind Tolton's winning effort of 109. Tolton moved up to Class 4 after winning last season's Class 3 team championship.

"We knew we had a good squad," Miller said. "We believed in them and they showed up today."

The Falcons edged out Clayton (112) and Kearney (124) for the second-place spot.

Caterina Rossomanno, a sophomore, led Summit's charge with a fourth-place individual finish in 19:17.

"Some people outside the program may have been surprised by her, but we weren't," Miller said. "She had a great spring for us. She showed up last year because her friend was on the team and then was on the varsity team as a freshman."

Also scoring for the Falcons was sophomore Reese Martin (19:40.6, 16th), senior Ella Thier (19:49.1, 18th), junior Mia Brown (20:51.8, 45th) and senior Kaitlyn Chapman (21:35.7, 80th).

Martin, Thier and Brown also scored for the Falcons' fourth-place team last season and Rossomanno finished in the team's seventh position.

"It feels amazing," Rossomanno said. "We've had a lot of injuries, so it was an iffy year. We just wanted to place like last year. I'm so happy with everyone."