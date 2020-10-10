MICDS standout Ray rolls to fourth victory this season

ST. CHARLES — Jim Lohr has seen Julia Ray run at McNair Park too many times to count.

That doesn't mean Lohr, the MICDS cross country coach, is tired of watching what keeps happening.

Ray blitzed the tried-and-true course Saturday at McNair Park to win the Border War Championships individual girls cross country title.

"I can't say anything more about this girl," Lohr said. "She's such a talented racer."

Ray, Missouri's defending Class 3 state champion, won in a time of 18 minutes, 16.21 seconds, on the 5-kilometer layout. It's her season-best time and just three seconds off her state championship time from last season.

For much of the race she was out all alone in front on the way to a 22-second victory. Ray has been running on or off a course ever since she was 5 years old. Lohr saw her when she was in kindergarten and knew she was going to be a star.

"She's always been so talented," Lohr said. "I asked her if she remembered running for the (St. Charles) Cyclones here (at McNair). I bet she wishes she'd get a nickel for every time she's ran on this course."