MICDS standout Ray rolls to fourth victory this season

ST. CHARLES — Jim Lohr has seen Julia Ray run at McNair Park too many times to count.
That doesn't mean Lohr, the MICDS cross country coach, is tired of watching what keeps happening.
Ray blitzed the tried-and-true course Saturday at McNair Park to win the Border War Championships individual girls cross country title.
"I can't say anything more about this girl," Lohr said. "She's such a talented racer."
Ray, Missouri's defending Class 3 state champion, won in a time of 18 minutes, 16.21 seconds, on the 5-kilometer layout. It's her season-best time and just three seconds off her state championship time from last season.
For much of the race she was out all alone in front on the way to a 22-second victory. Ray has been running on or off a course ever since she was 5 years old. Lohr saw her when she was in kindergarten and knew she was going to be a star.
"She's always been so talented," Lohr said. "I asked her if she remembered running for the (St. Charles) Cyclones here (at McNair). I bet she wishes she'd get a nickel for every time she's ran on this course."
Though he saw that talent and potential back then, the sophomore has blossomed into a standout and she showed that Saturday. From the start of the gun to the end, Ray was in front of the pack.
Even if it meant she'd be running all alone.
"My goal when I get tired is to keep pushing and think people are coming up right behind me," Ray said. "I just keep pushing the limit."
Ray's victory was her fourth of the season in an invitational meet, including the Eagle Crusader Invitational on Sept. 17 at McNair Park.
Her other titles came in the Fox Ed White Invitational at Arnold City Park and Parkway West's Dale Sheppard Invitational at Living Word Church.
"She's such a student of the sport," Lohr said. "She knows what elite kids run. She's such a smart person and knows who will be in the next race and formulates a plan for herself."
LIBERTY WINS TEAM TITLE
Liberty took home the team title with 79 team points behind junior Ally Kruger, who was the individual runner-up with an 18:38.70 and led four finishers the top 20.
Also for the Eagles, senior Molly Morris (20:15.76) was eighth, junior Megan Venturella (20:50.39) was 15th and juniot Adrienna Rockette (21:36.08) was 19th.
Francis Howell Central (101) edged out Lindbergh (101) for second place with five top 25 finishers.
