Missouri cross country state roundup: Herculaneum boys win record-tying 13th title; Hermann girls get first

Senior Morgan Miller (eighth) and junior Katy Menke (13th) were other all-staters for Hermann.

“I didn’t want them to see the results (during the race), I felt it was a distraction,” Hermann coach Josh Morris said. “They had done such a great job racing together as a team and not worrying about the outcome. It worked all year and this was just another race, so why change it up now?”

O'Fallon Christian had two all-staters, Josie Villard (10th) on the girls side and Ronan Hardwicke (12th) on the boys.

Principia's boys finished second in their first year in Class 2 after taking third last year in Class 1. Rex Heath was third for the second year in a row, running 16:24.2 — the same spot he was seeded to finish heading into the race.

“I crossed and I saw I was in 40th or something atrocious and I thought that’s kind of weird so I figured I had to move up,” Heath said. “I feel fine, but kind of a bummer I didn’t do better since it was my senior year.”

Senior Zachery Proctor was 12th for the Panthers, who had 107 points. Stockton won the title with 87.

New Haven girls fourth in Class 1

Three runners earned all-state honors in Class 1 to help New Haven earn a team trophy.