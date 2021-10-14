MWAA all-conference

Metro Women's Athletics Association 2021 cross country all-conference:
FIRST TEAM
Frances Luna, senior, Cor Jesu
Adrienne Luna, junior, Cor Jesu
Cami Crouch, senior, Nerinx Hall
Maria Luna, sophomore, Cor Jesu
Anna Stirton, junior, Cor Jesu
Luciana Medina, sophomore, Nerinx Hall
Madely Schillinger, senior, Nerinx Hall
Julia Castellano, senior, St. Joseph's
Marisa Jacknewitz, senior, Nerinx Hall
Eva Morie, junior, Cor Jesu
SECOND TEAM
Elizabeth Hanson, freshman, Cor Jesu
Cate Guenther, sophomore, St. Joseph's
Hollye Brinkley, freshman, Nerinx Hall
Jessica Bader, junior, Visitation
Analise Jacknewitz, sophomore, Nerinx Hall
Madeline Brand, freshman, St. Joseph's