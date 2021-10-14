 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MWAA all-conference
0 comments

MWAA all-conference

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Metro Women's Athletics Association 2021 cross country all-conference:

FIRST TEAM

Frances Luna, senior, Cor Jesu

Adrienne Luna, junior, Cor Jesu

Cami Crouch, senior, Nerinx Hall

Maria Luna, sophomore, Cor Jesu

Anna Stirton, junior, Cor Jesu

Luciana Medina, sophomore, Nerinx Hall

Madely Schillinger, senior, Nerinx Hall

Julia Castellano, senior, St. Joseph's

Marisa Jacknewitz, senior, Nerinx Hall

Eva Morie, junior, Cor Jesu

SECOND TEAM 

Elizabeth Hanson, freshman, Cor Jesu

Cate Guenther, sophomore, St. Joseph's

Hollye Brinkley, freshman, Nerinx Hall

Jessica Bader, junior, Visitation

Analise Jacknewitz, sophomore, Nerinx Hall

Madeline Brand, freshman, St. Joseph's

Rachel Singer, junior, Villa Duchesne

Katlin Einwalter, junior, St. Joseph's

Lucy Brady, senior, Nerinx Hall

Sadie Neff, freshman, St. Joseph's

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Football record breakers and freshman stars on the diamond: Our High School Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News