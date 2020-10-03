O'Fallon's Schieppe, Belleville West's Elliott share friendship on and off the course

SWANSEA, Ill. — Alyssa Elliott usually has a text waiting for her from her long-time friend after a cross country race.
On Saturday morning, though, the Belleville West junior was greeted by that friend after she and O'Fallon junior Peyton Schieppe both crossed the finish line at the Southwestern Conference championship meet.
"We've known each other for a while," Schieppe said. "We played with each other on the Jets (basketball team). Me and her have accomplished so much over the summer and wanted to show it off."
Schieppe took home the individual title with a blistering time of 17:53.46, with her friend Elliott finishing just five seconds behind at Clinton Hills Conservation Park.
"Neither of us was able to do that last year, so it's very cool to be able to do it together," Elliott said.
Edwardsville's girls took home the team title with 28 team points while Schieppe's first-place finish helped O'Fallon (38) to a second finish and Belleville West (92) finished third.
The Tigers were led by Riley Knoyle, who finished third overall with an 18:21.91. Edwardsville had five finishers in the Top 10. Maya Lueking (4th), Dylan Peel (6th), Kaitlyn Loyet (8th) and Whitney Dyckman (9th) completed the scoring for the Tigers.
Last year, Schieppe and Elliott were forced to watch the conference meet from the sidelines as both were dealing with right foot injuries. Schieppe had a fracture in her foot, while Elliott struggled with a stress reaction in the same foot.
"She's probably the most disciplined and motivated kid we've ever had," Belleville West coach Patton Segraves said. "She's done everything this summer. She's just a talented runner."
That motivation stemmed from watching her friend burn up the course last year.
"Last year, I always so Peyton running and I was like 'Holy cow, I wish I was as fast as her,'" Elliott said. "I just wanted to run with her and I was able to experience that."
The two kept pace with each other all throughout the race with Schieppe and Elliott pulling away from the pack after the second mile.
"It's great to have someone like that, Alyssa, next to her," O'Fallon coach Neil James said. "Knowing that you're comfortable with that person you're running within a race."
They grew accustomed to each other on the Jets basketball team as both scrapped and played defense with the same intensity they've both shown the cross country courses.
"We were both the tiny scrappers," Schieppe said. "We'd get the balls and run as fast as we could."
