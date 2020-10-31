O'Fallon's Schieppe finishes as girls sectional runner-up

NORMAL, Ill. — Peyton Schieppe was shivering and lamenting her time on the sideline a year ago.
The O'Fallon High girls cross country standout was confined last season to being just a cheerleader to her teammates as she walked around in a boot during the Illinois girls cross country postseason.
On Saturday she cut loose on the 3-mile Maxwell Park course, finishing as the Class 3A Normal Sectional girls runner-up.
"This was way better," Schieppe said. "It's so much better to run and I think this is a good accomplishment. I hope to take it on to senior year and college."
Schieppe finished in 17 minutes and 53.96 seconds. Normal Community freshman Ali Ince captured the individual title with a time 17:46.61.
After having her first two seasons affected by injuries, Schieppe was thrilled to stay healthy all season.
"I think it's amazing," Schieppe said. "I've worked really hard every year. I think last year really caught me off guard. This year I took precaution just to make sure I stayed healthy."
Her freshman season saw Schieppe dealing with a torn ACL that she suffered playing basketball in eighth grade. Last year, she broke her foot midway through the season.
Having his star runner leading his team for the full year was a huge boon to O'Fallon as a program.
"She's learned a lot from last year in understanding when she should back off and take it easy," O'Fallon coach Neil James said. "Just to have that confidence while running is big. She's done some things strength-wise to alleviate those injuries and that carried over to running."
Her second-place finish helped power the Panthers to a seventh-place finish with 171 points.
Fellow Southwestern Conference member Edwardsville finished fifth as a team with 132 team points, only two away from a top-three finish. Lockport won the team title with 68 points. Yorkville finished with 70 points while Normal Community and Minooka tied with 130.
Schieppe battled in the lead pack from the start to finish. Her plan was to stay with Ince and use Ince to draft against the intense wind.
"I wanted to be up there with her," Schieppe said. "I knew I had a lot of energy. I knew I had a lot left in me (for a kick)."
But when Ince kicked it into a new gear, Schieppe couldn't respond and settled for second.
Ince also beat Schieppe last week at Wilson Park to win the Class 3A Granite City Regional.
"That girl had a good kick and I knew she had one, but I guess I didn't have that much left," Schieppe said. "It's something I want to practice on. I'm going to get her next time."
At the end of the race, three of the top five runners came from the Southwestern Conference as Schieppe finished second, Belleville West junior Alyssa Elliott (17:57.35) was third and Edwardsville sophomore Riley Knoyle (18:01.37) came in fifth.
"It was amazing," Elliott said. "I was hoping for a top-10 finish, so my mind is blown."
