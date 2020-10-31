O'Fallon's Schieppe finishes as girls sectional runner-up

"She's learned a lot from last year in understanding when she should back off and take it easy," O'Fallon coach Neil James said. "Just to have that confidence while running is big. She's done some things strength-wise to alleviate those injuries and that carried over to running."

Her second-place finish helped power the Panthers to a seventh-place finish with 171 points.

Fellow Southwestern Conference member Edwardsville finished fifth as a team with 132 team points, only two away from a top-three finish. Lockport won the team title with 68 points. Yorkville finished with 70 points while Normal Community and Minooka tied with 130.

Schieppe battled in the lead pack from the start to finish. Her plan was to stay with Ince and use Ince to draft against the intense wind.

"I wanted to be up there with her," Schieppe said. "I knew I had a lot of energy. I knew I had a lot left in me (for a kick)."

But when Ince kicked it into a new gear, Schieppe couldn't respond and settled for second.

Ince also beat Schieppe last week at Wilson Park to win the Class 3A Granite City Regional.