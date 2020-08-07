One of few fall sports in Illinois, cross country will have different look

Neil James was prepared for more bad news last week.
The O'Fallon High girls cross country coach was expecting the worst before the Illinois High School Association made its announcement July 29 that there will be a 2020 fall cross country season.
"Honestly, I was expecting them to cancel the season completely," James said. "At least there's going to be a season."
Boys and girls cross country is one of four sports that will played during the 2020 fall season in Illinois. Cross country joins girls tennis, girls swimming and boys and girls golf as the only IHSA sports still scheduled to be played as normal during the fall.
While cross country practices are scheduled to kick off Monday, the scheduling and postseason plan are still a work in progress.
"We don't know for sure if they're going to be a state meet or how we'd finished the season," Waterloo coach Larry Huffman said. "I'm happy that we get to run, but we're not sure what the postseason will look like for them."
The first time schools are allowed to practice together is Monday, with the first competition allowed to be run Aug. 24. IHSA lists Oct. 24 as the end of the season, with or without a state series.
Schools can only compete against teams in their conference or coronavirus region, which is determined by the Illinois Department of Health.
Illinois has broken up the state into 11 coronavirus regions separated along county lines. Most area teams are in Region 4 (Madison, Clinton, Washington, St. Clair, Monroe, Bond and Rudolph counties), while schools such as Jerseyville, Gillespie, Staunton, Mount Olive and Piasa Southwestern reside in Region 3 to the north.
Most teams share conferences as well as regions, but Jerseyville resides in Region 3 in Jersey County while the other five Mississippi Valley Conference schools reside in Region 4.
"We can run against conference schools, so that's the big one, but the majority of our meets will be against teams like Jacksonville and Springfield schools who are in our region," Jerseyville coach Harold Landon said.
The IHSA also has stated that races can only include 50 people. That includes the athletes, coaches, volunteers and officials. Teams normally have their top seven runners per varsity teams. With only 50 people on the course per race, that would limit the number of teams that would be allowed to race.
"It completely changes our entire schedule," Huffman said. "Most of our meets were 30-40 schools, but now we can only do races of 50 runners. Most of the invites will probably be let go."
James said the Southwestern Conference already has had tentative talks about doing dual meets between its seven-member schools on a weekly basis.
The IHSA determined that if a meet allows spectators, each spectator will have to be individually screened before being allowed on the course.
O'Fallon already has determined that it won't have any spectators at its meets.
"It sounded like that the whole conference was leaning that way because the IHSA has stated that if there are spectators, you'd have to screen everyone and that would be a management nightmare," James said.
Landon said he will do what he can to allow spectators to observe the races at Jerseyville but acknowledges those who will be in attendance will only be allowed in certain areas.
Another point of concern is the start of a race, when typically the entire field of runners is jammed together.
"There's been different discussions such as if you have multiple teams, there's been talks where you have your No. 1 runners race each other and a few minutes later have the No. 2s go and then when the race is over have the computer score it for you," Huffman said. "They have discussed at the starting line where your team will be in its box but then separate the next team by quite a bit. They've talked about having the team go and then a few minutes later send out the next team and let the computer chips time it for you."
The tents of the multiple teams that used to be a prominent feature at most cross country meets will have to be separated because of IHSA guidelines. Another change will be if a meet wants to run both girls and boys on the same date, the races will have to be separated by enough time to clear the course of competitors, officials and volunteers before the next race will be allowed to be run.
With Waterloo adopting a wholly virtual approach to school, Huffman said he still is planning to hold practices five days a week where the team meets at a park so that there would be no use of a locker room or meeting on campus.
While there is no official word on what the postseason will look like, teams are hopeful that, with the season being two weeks shorter than normal, that there leaves some room there for some kind of postseason.
"I'm looking forward to this season," Huffman said. "I think my kids are just happy that they get to run. They've had all this time away from people, they're looking forward to school and they're looking forward to running cross country. They may have more motivation at the moment because of that."
