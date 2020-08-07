One of few fall sports in Illinois, cross country will have different look

The IHSA determined that if a meet allows spectators, each spectator will have to be individually screened before being allowed on the course.

O'Fallon already has determined that it won't have any spectators at its meets.

"It sounded like that the whole conference was leaning that way because the IHSA has stated that if there are spectators, you'd have to screen everyone and that would be a management nightmare," James said.

Landon said he will do what he can to allow spectators to observe the races at Jerseyville but acknowledges those who will be in attendance will only be allowed in certain areas.

Another point of concern is the start of a race, when typically the entire field of runners is jammed together.

"There's been different discussions such as if you have multiple teams, there's been talks where you have your No. 1 runners race each other and a few minutes later have the No. 2s go and then when the race is over have the computer score it for you," Huffman said. "They have discussed at the starting line where your team will be in its box but then separate the next team by quite a bit. They've talked about having the team go and then a few minutes later send out the next team and let the computer chips time it for you."