Perryville's Bishop uses push from Jefferson's Selsor to repeat as JCAA girls champ

FESTUS — Tegan Bishop wasn't worried after the first mile. She knew she had enough in the tank.

The Perryville senior didn't panic when she passed the second-mile marker still a few seconds off the leader. This was part of the plan.

About 800 meters into the third mile, and not wanting the leader to get too comfortable, Bishop tapped into her well of power and started to surge forward. She didn't want a brawl to the finish Saturday.

"I knew that if I waited too long, it would be more of a dogfight at the end," Bishop said.

Bishop's powerful surge carried her first over the finish line for the Jefferson County Athletic Association girls individual title at Larry G. Crites Memorial Park in a time of 19 minutes and 53.36 seconds.

It was her second consecutive victory in the conference meet.

"It feels really good to know that working in and out through the season and offseason and putting in that mileage is paying off," Bishop said.

Bishop is the first JCAA girls repeat winner since Herculaneum's Nautica Stricklin in 2017 and 2018.

"She's a one-in-a-million kid," Perryville coach Shadrick Shafer said. "She comes out to practice, finishes workouts with a smile and then does more reps to help a kid who may be behind. She's going to put in that extra time. She's awesome. It's going to be exciting to see how she finishes this year."

Festus claimed the conference team title with a team score of 31 points. Hillsboro (83) and Herculaneum (93) rounded out the top three teams.

It's the first time the Tigers have won the conference since 2019.

All five of Festus' scoring runners finished in the top 11, led by Ava Leftwich in fourth in 20:34. Abigail Schnable (20:55), Jeannie Thornborrow (21:00) and Kaylea Holmes (21:08) ganged up from sixth to eighth, and Dari White (21:25) closed out the winning Tigers' effort in 11th.

The strategy Bishop had for the race panned out perfectly thanks in large part to the runner who gave her a run for the title — Jefferson freshman Emerson Selsor, who shot out like a cannon and gave Bishop someone to chase for most of the race.

"(Bishop), like a lot of runners, has a little bit of a mean streak to her and she pushes a little harder when there's another jersey out there," Shafer said.

That kind of tenacity hot on her heels also pushed Selsor, who finished as conference runner-up with a time of 20:12.81.

Selsor didn't give up the lead without a fight.

But her body had other ideas when she tried to surge with the senior.

"I tried to run next to her but nearly puked," Selsor said.

After crossing the line, Bishop sought out the freshman to embrace her and imparted some words of wisdom.

"She's such a good runner," Bishop said. "Without her, I wouldn't have gotten the time I wanted. When I was a freshman, I wish I had someone talking to me. I think she's amazing and is going to do wonderful things. You're going to be hearing about her for the next few years."

With a second conference title under her belt, Bishop is looking ahead to a better showing on the state course after a 19th-place finish at the 2021 Class 4 state championship meet.