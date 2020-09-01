 Skip to main content
Peyton Schieppe, junior, O'Fallon
Peyton Schieppe, O'Fallon cross country and track

Ran to impressive victories in two of the area's toughest races on consecutive weeks last September before a broken foot ended her sophomore campaign prior to the Illinois postseason series. A second-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro selection last year, Schieppe ran to a 12-second victory in the Granite City Invitational, a field that also included Staunton's Lydia Roller and Edwardsville's Riley Knoyle. Scheippe then rolled to a 20-second victory in the Forest Park Festival over eventual Missouri Class 4 state champ Carolyn Ford of Rock Bridge.

