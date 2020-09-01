Peyton Schieppe, junior, O'Fallon

Ran to impressive victories in two of the area's toughest races on consecutive weeks last September before a broken foot ended her sophomore campaign prior to the Illinois postseason series. A second-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro selection last year, Schieppe ran to a 12-second victory in the Granite City Invitational, a field that also included Staunton's Lydia Roller and Edwardsville's Riley Knoyle. Scheippe then rolled to a 20-second victory in the Forest Park Festival over eventual Missouri Class 4 state champ Carolyn Ford of Rock Bridge.
