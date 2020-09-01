Riley Knoyle, sophomore, Edwardsville

A first-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro runner as a freshman, Knoyle won conference and regional titles and was runner-up in the sectional meet. Those performances set the stage for Knoyle to make program history. She was 20th in the Illinois Class 3A state meet, making her only the second all-state runner (top 25) in program history. Her performance of 17 minutes, 14.5 seconds, was the fastest for an Edwardsville runner in the state meet on its 3-mile Detweiller Park course. Knoyle was a second-team pick on the Post-Dispatch All-Decade team.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.