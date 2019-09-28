SMITHTON — Janelynn Wirth heard the crowd roar as she entered the final stretch of the race.
The Roxana High junior runner knew the crowd wasn't cheering just for her, but that didn't mean she wasn't going to use it for her own benefit.
Wirth held off a furious charge by Freeburg senior Breanna Chandler in the final 200 meters to capture the Freeburg Invitational girls individual cross country title Saturday at Smithton Community Park.
"(Chandler) was right behind me and we were going back and forth," Wirth said. "This being her home course, I heard a lot of 'Go Bre' and I knew she was right behind me. It really pushed me."
Wirth captured the individual crown, finishing the 3-mile course in a personal best time of 18 minutes, 35 seconds.
Chandler finished second with a time of 18:36 and Carbondale junior Madeline Prideaux captured third (19:01).
"It was a surprise, but every race this year has been a (pleasant) surprise," Roxana coach Scott Edwards said. "This is her second win (this year) and this is a big field. I'm very pleased with her."
Du Quoin won the team championship with 76 team points. Triad (82) and Roxana (127) rounded out the top three teams.
With Chandler bearing down near the finish, Edwards said Wirth's training paid off.
"I was a little nervous because Breanna has such a great kick," Edwards said. "But Janelynn has been working on her kick and we were pleased with her kick today."
Last season, Wirth finished 20th on the same course in 20:22.
Wirth had a slow start in her return trip but battled her way from the back of the pack to the front.
"It was kind of disappointing because I saw all the girls I wanted to be with at the front and I was way in the back," Wirth said. "But I knew that if I just stayed calm and not get worked up, it'll be easier to get back there."
Using that calm attitude, she started to slowly move up to the lead pack. Four girls pulled away from the main pack initially, and then Chandler and Wirth were on their own.
But with less than a mile to go, Wirth took the lead.
"I worked my way up here and this is a good pace, but I needed to start going," Wirth said. "I felt comfortable enough. Around the last corner, Brenna and I were side by side and then I decided it was time to go."