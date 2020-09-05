Schieppe's resiliency propels O'Fallon to Granite City title in tight duel with Edwardsville

GRANITE CITY — O’Fallon junior Peyton Schieppe and Edwardsville sophomore Riley Knoyle have developed quite a cross country rivalry.
But it is what happens after the race that is equally as impressive.
After Schieppe and Knoyle finished 1-2 Saturday in the Granite City Cross Country Invitational, the only two girls to break the 18-minute mark embarked on a long walk through Wilson Park, having a conversation like two distant sisters meeting after an extended absence.
“Everything just stays on the course. We don’t leave with any bad attitudes, we come off with a smile on our face and we’re friends,” Knoyle said.
The Granite City Invitational, which normally mixes Class 1A, 2A and 3A runners in the same race, separated the classes into individual races to maintain distancing protocols, then combined the results at the end of the three races. When the final tally of all combined classes was complete, O’Fallon (58) and Edwardsville (61) topped the girls standings.
Schieppe’s time of 17 minutes, 35 seconds, on the 3-mile course led all racers in all classes on the girls side, a remarkable achievement considering what she has physically endured.
After she tore her ACL during her eighth-grade year, Schieppe managed to run a few races as a freshman but had to avoid hills. At the state meet, she was able to wear spikes for the first time and promptly set a personal record time. After winning her first two races as a sophomore, she broke a bone in her foot and was forced to watch the sectional meet in a walking boot.
“I focused on how the ACL tear took six months to get back and that this (foot) injury would only take weeks, so I just put that positive energy into it and kept going,” Schieppe said.
Knoyle finished at 17:59 and attributed some of her ability to stay in shape during the pandemic with her ability to train with the Edwardsville boys team.
“I tried to use them to push myself and now they call me part of the boys team,” Knoyle said with a laugh.
Junior Julia Monson, freshman Ella Peterson and sophomore Hannah Zura finished eighth, ninth and 10th overall for O’Fallon. Maya Lueking (7th) and Dylan Peel (13th) earned top-15 finishes for Edwardsville.
And the friendly rivalry of Schieppe and Knoyle may provide the nudge needed for both their teams and each other to reach new heights this season.
“I always run against other people, but it’s just not the same. I have to go into my mental self and push myself in most of the races and it’s hard,” Schieppe said. “I sometimes like to see (Knoyle) and follow her.”
YOUNG WATERLOO MAKES STATEMENT; HIGHLAND'S LOEH RALLIES
Waterloo coach Larry Huffman said he knew he had a talented group of freshman runners and could not wait to see them in action in their first high school race.
“Before the race started, I said, ‘Whatever your time is today, it’s a PR,' ” Huffman said.
Led by Angelynn Kanyuck’s 19:19 time, which placed her in second place in 2A and fifth overall, Waterloo placed second behind Highland in the 2A race with three freshman runners placing in the top seven.
“It has been exciting. In eighth grade, we got first (place) in all our cross country and track meets, so we’ve always been a pretty good team,” Kanyuck said.
Four freshmen led the way for Waterloo in the 2A race. In addition to Kanyuck, Ali Kloeppel finished fifth (14th overall), Danielle Mudd finished seventh (16th overall) and Chloe Aubushcon placed 27th (43rd overall). Waterloo placed fourth overall in all classes as a team.
“I was really impressed. I’m looking forward to the next four years,” Huffman said.
Senior Julia Loeh of Highland put on a furious charge in the final 75 meters to catch Kanyuck and finish first in the 2A girls race and fourth overall with a time of 19:16.
Loeh finished second to senior teammate Grace Meyer at the Bulldog Season Opener last week as she followed the team strategy of staying with her pack of teammates, but on Saturday, the strategy changed.
“This time, my coach unleashed me and said, ‘Go as fast as you want,’ ” Loeh said.
Loeh watched Kanyuck build a sizable lead and then made her move late.
“Early on I felt good, but (Kanyuck) was going my pace, so I wanted to let her get tired and then come get her at the end.”
In addition to Loeh and Meyer, who finished fourth in the 2A race (11th overall), sophomore Liv Heinzmann finished 10th (21st overall) and junior Faith Brindley was 11th (22nd overall) to lead Highland to victory in the 2A race and a third-place overall team finish behind O’Fallon and Edwardsville.
HOLCOMB LEADS FREEBURG; ROXANA SHINES AS A TEAM
Freeburg senior Abby Holcomb felt it was her time.
After the graduation of all-state runner Breanna Chandler, Holcomb dedicated her summer to intense workouts.
“My training was really good this summer," Holcomb said. "Without (Breanna), I realized I had to step up, train harder and push myself."
Holcomb, who also won the Mascoutah Kickoff on Tuesday, pushed herself to the front of the pack at the start, then caught Roxana’s Riley Doyle in the last 100 meters to post a time of 20:07 to win in the 1A girls heat.
Freeburg placed five runners in the top 15 in the 1A race, including fellow senior captain Reagan Lucas who placed third in 1A and 25th overall with a personal-best time of 20:33.
“We had a solid race (at Mascoutah) where we had a lot of season bests and then we followed it up today with season bests and personal bests,” Freeburg coach Carl Florczwyk said. “Every one of our top seven PRed either Tuesday or (Saturday). I’m just thrilled with the early season performances.”
The Midgets, who won the Freeburg Invitational to open the season, finished in second place in 1A (eighth overall), trailing the outstanding performance of Roxana, which placed five runners in the top seven in the 1A race.
After Doyle’s second place finish, Shells’ runners Janelynn Wirth, Gabrielle Woodruff, Zoey Losch and Keiko Palen finished fourth through seventh respectively.
But the outstanding Roxana team performance, which earned fifth place in the overall standings, did not materialize as originally planned.
“We were supposed to pack run, but that was gone in the first 200 meters,” Roxana coach Scott Edwards said. “Our first five girls have been training all summer and they’re legit. Any time you’re racing with Freeburg and competing with them, you’re pretty good because they’re the powerhouse of Southern Illinois.”
