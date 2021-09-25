Slow and steady wins a team championship for Waterloo's girls

Used to blazing her trail and leading the pack, Kanyuck found herself in the middle of a large pack just off the lead group by the first mile. But the sophomore found a well of energy just waiting to be used.

"We didn't go as fast in the beginning so we had more at the end," Kanyuck said.

That energy reservoir seemed to be there for the rest of the Bulldogs, as well.

Waterloo sophomore Danielle Mudd found another gear to finish just behind Kanyuck in seventh place with a time of 18:40.

"Last week, I went out really fast with a 1:18 (400 meter)," Mudd said. "This week I slowed it down to a 1:40 and still had a huge PR. He was very right in the fact that it helps to go out slower."

Couple the new strategy with the cooler temperatures and Huffman had a feeling his runners would see their times fall.

"We've had four or five races in a row where it's been super hot," Huffman said. "For them to have that first chilly race, I knew their times would get faster."

A young team, the Bulldogs feature three freshmen in their top five. Huffman said he believes that the times will continue to fall as the runners get more accustomed to running at the high school level.