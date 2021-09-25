Slow and steady wins a team championship for Waterloo's girls

SMITHTON — Waterloo High sophomore Angelynn Kanyuck trusted the instructions Saturday morning, even if she wasn't completely clear on the method.
"He's a really good coach, so I knew what he was talking about," Kanyuck said.
The words of wisdom from coach Larry Huffman resonated with the entire team as the Bulldogs grabbed the team championship at the Freeburg Invitational girls cross country meet at Smithton Park.
Waterloo finished with 69 team points and had all five scorers finish in the top 30 individually, led by Kanyuck's sixth-place effort in a time of 18 minutes and 28 seconds on the 3-mile course.
Her finish was more than 30 seconds faster than her best time of the season.
"They've been going out a little too hard lately, so we did a first 400 (meters) slower and they felt comfortable moving up and passing people as the race went on," Huffman said. "I was really happy to see all seven got their best times of the year."
Triad (82) and Du Quoin (95) rounded out the top three teams.
Freshman phenom from Father McGivney Elena Rybak crushed her personal best with a blistering time of 17:20.4 to claim the individual championship. She and sophomore Kaitlyn Hatley helped the Griffins to a fourth-place team finish.
Used to blazing her trail and leading the pack, Kanyuck found herself in the middle of a large pack just off the lead group by the first mile. But the sophomore found a well of energy just waiting to be used.
"We didn't go as fast in the beginning so we had more at the end," Kanyuck said.
That energy reservoir seemed to be there for the rest of the Bulldogs, as well.
Waterloo sophomore Danielle Mudd found another gear to finish just behind Kanyuck in seventh place with a time of 18:40.
"Last week, I went out really fast with a 1:18 (400 meter)," Mudd said. "This week I slowed it down to a 1:40 and still had a huge PR. He was very right in the fact that it helps to go out slower."
Couple the new strategy with the cooler temperatures and Huffman had a feeling his runners would see their times fall.
"We've had four or five races in a row where it's been super hot," Huffman said. "For them to have that first chilly race, I knew their times would get faster."
A young team, the Bulldogs feature three freshmen in their top five. Huffman said he believes that the times will continue to fall as the runners get more accustomed to running at the high school level.
Having Kanyuck, who led the team as a freshman last year, leading the way helps.