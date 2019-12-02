Southwestern 2019 girls cross country all-conference:
FIRST TEAM
Riley Knoyle, fr., Edwardsville
Julia Monson, so., O'Fallon
Emma Jordan, sr., O'Fallon
Sofia Parker, jr., O'Fallon
Kaitlyn Walker, sr., O'Fallon
Olivia Murnane, so., Belleville East
Makenna Lueking, so., Edwardsville
SECOND TEAM
Gabby Griggs, so., Belleville East
Madison Strotheide, fr., Edwardsville
Maddy Vorce, jr., O'Fallon
Jessica Markel, sr., Alton
Jillian Welsh, so., Edwardsville
Anna Singh, so., Edwardsville
Sophie Wichlac, sr., O'Fallon
THIRD TEAM
Sophie Moffett, jr., O'Fallon
Jordan Gary, fr., Collinsville
Di Najhia Griggs, fr., East St. Louis
Le'Nikei Burns, so., East St. Louis
Tessa Heskett, so., Belleville East
Ashley Wanglin, so., Belleville West
Sophia Paschal, so., Alton