Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!

Southwestern 2019 girls cross country all-conference:

FIRST TEAM

Riley Knoyle, fr., Edwardsville

Julia Monson, so., O'Fallon

Emma Jordan, sr., O'Fallon

Sofia Parker, jr., O'Fallon

Kaitlyn Walker, sr., O'Fallon

Olivia Murnane, so., Belleville East

Makenna Lueking, so., Edwardsville

SECOND TEAM

Gabby Griggs, so., Belleville East

Madison Strotheide, fr., Edwardsville

Maddy Vorce, jr., O'Fallon

Jessica Markel, sr., Alton

Jillian Welsh, so., Edwardsville

Anna Singh, so., Edwardsville

Sophie Wichlac, sr., O'Fallon

THIRD TEAM

Sophie Moffett, jr., O'Fallon

Jordan Gary, fr., Collinsville

Di Najhia Griggs, fr., East St. Louis

Le'Nikei Burns, so., East St. Louis

Tessa Heskett, so., Belleville East

Ashley Wanglin, so., Belleville West

Sophia Paschal, so., Alton

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.