ST. CHARLES — Thomas Doss' head spun at the thought.
The St. Charles senior runner was in a state of shock when coach Paul Wright told the team it was going after a world record Saturday.
"Just (the amount of) miles that people were going to be running," Doss said.
As part of the Blue and White event to kick off the fall sports season at St. Charles High School, the cross country team will attempt to break a world record for distance run by a coed team in 24 hours starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
"We'll see how many miles we can accumulate in that 24 hours," Wright said. "It's a fun team-building activity to start the season and we're actually going to have four or five teams going."
According to Wright, the Guinness World Record is 217.48 miles.
The teams will consist of five boy runners as well as five girl runners and will take part at St. Charles High School's track. The plan is for each runner to run one mile before passing off a baton to the next runner as opposed to loading up the miles on one or two runners per team.
"The good news is that they're only going to roughly do a mile an hour," Wright said. "They'll go through their group of 10 before they have to go back on the track. These high schools kids are going to be accumulating around 20-21 miles if they're wanting to hit that mixed gendered record."
Along with attempting to break a world record, the cross country team is looking to use it as a fundraising opportunity to help support research for lymphoma and leukemia.
"It can happen to anyone, so I think it's a really good idea to get people to support this," sophomore Sally Werth said.
So far, Wright said St. Charles has raised more than $10,000 and the hope is to double that as they chase a record.
"Doing this and helping kids and people, in general, is a wonderful thing and I'm glad I get to be a part of it," senior Natalia Sisomphane said.
During time off the track, the athletes will be able to receive food and rest as they wait for their teammates to finish their miles. Wright said he has plans to set up tents and sleeping bags around the track to allow everyone to get rest.
With the short rest breaks, senior Sadie Upton said toward the end of the event everyone will be tired and doesn't expect a lot of practical jokes to be in play.
"I think by 2 a.m. we're going to be pretty done with each other, so I think not agitating people is going to be the best idea," Upton said.
The team is already planning to make sure everyone has alarms set. There may be even alarms set for each other's alarms.
"We'll have to set alarms and as a team make sure we're all responsible and make sure everyone is up and knows what leg they have," senior Jon Lopez said. "If someone is asleep and they're next, we've got to make sure they're up by the time they're next."
Helping the team as they chase the record will be a few recent graduates and senior Virginia Werth is looking forward to running with old teammates.
"We're close as a team and we get to know a lot of the runners currently and the alumni," Werth said. "It's a cool experience to see them all again and I'm really excited to run with them again."
Even if the team can't achieve the record Saturday, Wright already thinks that it'll be something they can attempt after the season ends.
"We want to see just how close we can get to it with a view for maybe after the season over, maybe we'll go after it at the end of the season after state," Wright said. "This may be a trial run for the end of the year."