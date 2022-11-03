Troy freshman Haynes returns from injury to earn state meet appearance

All Jocelyn Haynes could do earlier this season was watch as she watched her teammates ran up and down the Gans Creek Cross Country course in Columbia.

The Troy Buchanan freshman pleaded her case to hold off putting her foot in a boot to recover from a stress fracture.

"It made her really upset not being able to run at Gans Creek Classic," first-year Troy coach Jane Boessen said. "She kept asking me if there was any way to run that race and then start her recovery time. Our girls did amazing, which sometimes can be tough to watch your team do well and still want to be positive for them, but she maintained such great energy and kept encouraging the girls."

Starting the recovery process earlier has paid off later in the season for Haynes.

While she didn't get to experience Gans Creek earlier in the season, she'll get her chance on the course Friday in the Class 5 state meet.

"It's awesome," Haynes said. "I've been missing quite a few meets, so it was awesome to get up there and get in a good spot."

Haynes finished 10th in the Class 5 District 3 meet Saturday at Parkway Central in a time of 20 minutes and 39.30 seconds to qualify for state as a freshman.

She will be joined in Columbia by teammate Brooke Gilbert, who also qualified with an 18th-place finish.

Gilbert and Haynes are Troy's first two girls to qualify for state since their coach achieved the feat as a senior in 2016.

That's something Haynes and Gilbert are reminded of every time they see their coach's name in the record books.

"She's a really good coach," Haynes said. "She's got the record for cross country and beating it is one of our goals."

Haynes missed nearly a month of racing due to her stress fracture. She returned two weeks ago to running activities.

While in the boot, she was still a fixture at the meets and practices, cheering her lungs out for her teammates.

"She remained an awesome teammate by still coming to the practices and meets and continuing to encourage the girls," Boessen said. "That was awesome to see."

Haynes kept up her endurance by working out on a stationary bike and by swimming. Boessen gave Haynes the green light in anticipation of the freshman making a run at a state appearance.

While she was in her boot, Haynes continued to have that positive mindset that is desperately needed as a runner.

"She maintained such great energy and kept encouraging the girls," Boessen said. "To maintain that mindset is really hard at any age. It was hard for me to do it at college."

Boessen, who was an all-state runner and an All-Metro selection at Troy in 2016, continued her running career at Southeast Missouri State before returning home.

"I had a such great experience at Troy and my coaches have made such a huge impact in my life and that's my goal to have a good positive impact on these girls as well," Boessen said.

She holds the record at Troy with a time of 19:09.40 and Gilbert made a run at it at the Gans Creek Classic, posting a time of 19:55.30 that made her just the third girl in Troy history to break the 20-minute barrier.

Though it initially scared Boessen that her record was in jeopardy, she's come around to the idea of seeing her record fall.

"Seriously, I want them to take it," Boessen said. "That'd be so awesome."