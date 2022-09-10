Tyson checks off Forest Park from her title list, helps Lafayette finish second in team race

Grace Tyson has state championships under her belt of impressive victories.

Both as an individual and part of a team.

But the Lafayette senior crossed off one particular championship Saturday she's wanted her entire high school career — the Forest Park Cross Country Festival.

"I just wanted to start on the right foot and it felt good to do this," Tyson said. "It's fun and exciting."

Tyson checked off the Forest Park title by rolling to victory in the elite Green Division with a time of 18 minutes and 30.6 seconds at Forest Park.

MICDS senior Julia Ray, the defending champ, was runner-up with a time of 18:40.8. Bentonville (Ark.) junior Haley Loewe rounded out the top three in 19:19.7.

Tyson, the defending Class 5 individual state champion, staked herself to the top spot early and never looked back. In fact, she nearly ran up onto the lead cart as she bolted ahead of the pack.

"I was like, OK, how we doing?" said Tyson, who helped Lafayette win a team state championship in 2020. "That was the only person up there with me, I was like OK, let's use it."

The senior dynamo led from start to finish and never allowed Ray close enough for her strong kick to factor into the race.

As happy as she was with her individual medal, Tyson was just as pleased with how Lafayette finished as a team.

The Lancers went toe to toe with one of the top teams out of Arkansas, finishing just behind Bentonville in the team standings. Bentonville won with a score of 53 points, and the Lancers scored 71.

"We've made a lot of progress as a team week after week," Lafayette junior Natalie Barnard said. "(Saturday) was hard. The weather was pretty hot and I felt myself getting tired. We have a lot more potential for the season."

Barnard finished fourth and Elissa Barnard was eighth for the Lancers, while Blair Lobdell (28th) and Ashley Rinkenberger (29th) rounded out their team scoring.

Bentonville was the Arkansas Class 6A state champions last year and returned runners who finished first, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth at state last season for a team score of 27 points.

"They're just so good," Barnard said. "They're a role model for us. Hopefully we can accomplish something like that."

With another strong showing on the team standing, Tyson is proud of how hard the team has worked in the offseason to get where they are.

"We all worked hard this summer," Tyson said. "We all want to do well. We all have the same goals. We have those individual goals and team goals and I think that's how we'll be able to do what we can do."

Having a hammer like Tyson leading the group has helped. Tyson also won last week in the Memphis Twilight and opened the season by winning the Fort Zumwalt North Invitational.