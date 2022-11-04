Tyson returns from injury to defend Class 5 championship, help Lafayette win team crown

COLUMBIA, Mo. — She may not have been at full strength Friday morning, but Grace Tyson was going to run the only way she knows — hard and all out.

The Lafayette senior said she felt she owed it to her teammates who gave her the chance to defend her title.

"I'm so proud of the team for getting me here because I wasn't able to run at districts," Tyson said. "I needed to come back. I'm so proud of my team."

Tyson, who hadn't raced in almost two months because of a stress fracture, pounded the Gans Creek Cross Country course into submission and repeated as the Class 5 girls cross country individual state champion with a time of 18 minutes and 10.5 seconds.

But just as importantly, Tyson's return paved the way for Lafayette to win the team championship for the second time in three seasons.

The Lancers scored 50 points for a dominant victory, adding the championship to the one that earned in 2020.

"We knew it could happen, but we needed a good day," Lafayette coach Jill Harmon said. "We haven't been at full force for about a month. We were ready for it. Something special."

Raymore-Peculiar (80), Blue Springs South (118) and Cor Jesu (120) rounded out the top four teams. Lafayette's title was the fourth in program history, including team state championships in 1988 and 2015.

Crucial pieces to the 2020 state championship team made bigger contributions this year.

Junior Natalie Barnard (18:24.80) and senior Elissa Barnard (18:38.60) finished in second and fifth place, respectively.

All five scoring girls finished under 20 minutes, with junior Ashley Rinkenberger (19:34.60) and senior Blair Lobdell (19:36.90) rounding out the lowest team score in the highest class since Lee's Summit West won with 43 points to win the 2009 Class 4 team championship.

"This has been the dream since we won as sophomores," Elissa Barnard said. "It was like, we know we're keeping a lot of us, we always knew we could do it. When Grace came back, we knew it was there."

Tyson has been sidelined since September 12 and hasn't raced since winning the Forest Park Festival title Sept. 10.

The Lancers senior still was working out relentlessly, whether in a pool or on an elliptical machine.

"She went straight to the pool," Harmon said. "We worked mornings and afternoons and this is the result."

Through the grueling training, Tyson said she still didn't know if she'd be ready to come back to try to defend her crown.

"It healed very fast, but in my head, it felt like it was forever," Tyson said. "I was scared. I was like 'Let's get it healed.' "

In particular, the Barnard sisters took it upon themselves to hold down the fort in Tyson's absence.

"They stepped up when they needed to," Harmon said. "They also pushed our No. 3, 4 and 5 (runners) to be better. Those sisters led the charge."

As much as Tyson wanted to return for her team, the team made sure they got her an opportunity to return with a second-place finish at last week's district meet.

Because the team qualified for state, Tyson was eligible to return to the lineup.

"It really came together last minute because Grace came back," Natalie Barnard said. "We had so many people improving. I'm so proud of my team. I think we were racing for her, so she could come with us for state."

Harmon, the first-year coach for Lafayette, still couldn't put into words what the championship meant to her once it was finalized.

"I knew this year would be special when I took the job," Harmon said. "The girls are a big reason why I did it. I knew the heart and drive they had. They made coaching completely worth it."