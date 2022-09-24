Waterloo girls claims Freeburg team trophy; Pope County's Comer, Benton's Genisio win individual titles

SMITHTON — Whether it's the ducks that cover their shorts or the inflatable life savers that litter their tents, race day is fun day for the Waterloo High girls cross country program's runners.

After grueling training in the Midwestern heat, they always get a little bit of a break when they toe the line on meet day.

"Races are our times to show all that hard work we put in at practice," Waterloo sophomore Cameron Crump said. "It's almost time to have fun."

The Bulldogs showed off their fun-loving spirit as they took home the girls team championship on Saturday morning at the Freeburg Invitational at Smithton City Park.

"They did a really nice job of pack running," Waterloo coach Larry Huffman said. "It got warmer than we thought it would, but I'm happy with how they ran."

Waterloo had four runners in the top 10 and finished with a team score of 51 points. Mater Dei (111) and Du Quoin (116) rounded out the top three.

Leading the charge was Crump, who finished sixth overall on the three-mile course with a time of 18 minutes and 55.3 seconds. Junior Angelynn Kanyuck (18:59), sophomore Ava Rau (19:18.9) and junior Danielle Mudd (19:23.6) all finished within 30 seconds of each other.

"We always practice and train together," Crump said. "We're all good friends and push each other a lot. We kind of feed off each other."

Huffman smiled when presented when questioned how punishing the workouts were leading up to race day.

"We do repeat 1000s some days, repeat 400s but it's been harder with it being 90 degrees all the time," Huffman said. "The workouts seem harder, but they're the same as we've always done."

Seeing the likes of Pope County's Ahry Comer and defending meet champion Father McGivney's Elena Rybak stake themselves to the lead pack may have gotten some to shoot out faster than they would like, but not the Bulldogs.

No matter how fast the pack jumps out, Waterloo stayed true to its formula that has worked year in and year out.

"We like to start a little more conservatively and work our way up," Huffman said. "A lot of it is talking about what pace they're supposed to be feeling. in practice talking with them about how the pace should feel. I try to tell them to learn how that feels in practice so that on race day when you're nervous, you can still pull it back a little bit."

Letting the lead pack sprint out ahead, the Bulldogs started picking off individual runners at the two-mile mark and moving ahead as a team.

"We definitely try to stay together and push each other," Crump said.

With a loaded sectional that features conference rivals, schools from the Champaign area and the Springfield area, Huffman was pleased with how his team looks at the midway point.

"I think the girls look really strong this year," Huffman said. "I can see 10 teams in our sectionals fighting for those seven spots. I'm hoping we can move on to state and get to run at Peoria."

Comer edged out Rybak for the 2022 title with a time of 17:33.2. Rybak finished as the runner-up with a 17:53.6.

"I just kind of got to the point where my legs, I couldn't get them to turn over and that's when she pushed ahead," Rybak said.

Coming into the race, the Pope County junior admitted that she felt her nerves nearly overwhelm her knowing that Rybak was lurking on the line.

"I was super nervous because she's so good," Comer said. "I always get nervous racing against her. I knew I had to get in front of her and stick with her the entire time. The whole time, I was thinking 'we're running so fast.'"

Knowing that Rybak had a strong kick from track season, Comer poured on the speed after the two-mile mark to give herself some breathing room on the Griffin.

Though it was a runner-up showing, Rybak loved to share the course with Comer.

"I love racing against Ahry," Rybak said. "She's so nice. We even bumped elbows and we both apologized. It's just a fun competition. She's so much fun to run against."

On the boys side, Benton's superstar junior Gavin Genisio defended his course champion crown and took home the title with a time of 14:55.3. He helped the Rangers to another team title, edging out Civic Memorial 53 to 63.

"This is hands down my favorite course," Genisio said. "Every year this is where I break out and run really fast. I think as a team we're doing well at the peaking process."