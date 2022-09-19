Winfield's Berry cuts out sweets in order to trim seconds off her times

FLORISSANT — Winfield High senior runner Kadence Berry said her annual goodbye to processed sugar last month.

No more ice cream. Cakes are left in the store window. Donuts go stale in the box.

It was time for Berry to start focusing on more important things than her sweet tooth.

"I do it every running season and I feel so much better when I do it, so I think it really helps my performance," Berry said.

Berry's times have dropped along with her sugar intake.

She claimed second place Saturday morning in the Paul Enke Invitational at Sioux Passage Park.

Berry's clocking of 21 minutes and 3 seconds was a testament to her ability to shove sweets to the sidelines for the time being.

"Kadence is one of those special runners that any coach could dream of," Winfield coach Ryan Brocksmith said. "She's got so much talent and it's just fun coaching her."

Berry enjoyed the rugged Florissant course and its grueling twists and turns.

"Looking at it, it looks scary, but this is my favorite race of the whole season," Berry said. "I was so excited about it."

Berry is one of just three runners on the Winfield girls team.

Yet Brocksmith doesn't cater the team's workout schedule to his standout.

"I always challenge them to not let Kadence lap them," Brocksmith said.

Berry finished 28th at the Class 3 state meet last fall. She has put in a lot of road work since then in an effort to improve that performance.

She estimates that she ran more than 300 miles in the month of June.

"I really want to see results and I love running," Berry said. "It was a mentally tough month with a lot of aches and pains, but I made it through. I think that helped me through the season so far."

Berry has high hopes for a strong finish at this year's state meet. Should she grab a medal, she might just treat herself to some ice cream before preparing for the spring track season.