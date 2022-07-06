Alton Marquette grad Piar nails down second Junior PGA Championship spot

MADISON — Gracie Piar knew what was at stake.

The former Alton Marquette standout and reigning All-Metro girls golfer of the year was locked in a tight battle with a player she knows very well, Edwardsville senior-to-be Nicole Johnson, for the Gateway PGA's final qualifying spot in the upcoming Junior PGA Championship at Cog Hill Golf & Country Club in Palos Park, Ill.

The spot was going to come down to who would fare better at the Gateway PGA Junior Tour's 2-Day tournament at Gateway National Golf Links.

And as luck would have it, Piar and Johnson were part of a three-way tie with Mehlville freshman-to-be Eva Brown after Tuesday's opening round with matching scores of 1-over-par 72.

But Piar emerged from the fray in Wednesday's final round with another 1-over par 72 to finish with a two-day total of 2-over 144 to win the girls 15-18 division title by three strokes over Catalina Easley of Cantrall, Ill. Johnson and Brown finished tied for third at four shots back.

“It's like the best of the best and I've never qualified,” Piar said of the Junior PGA Championship. “So, it's gonna be amazing and so much fun.”

The Gateway PGA's first qualifying spot went to Tolton's Audrey Rischer when she won last week's qualifier at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

Piar could have been in the mix for that spot, but her 3 under in the final round was negated by a 4 over in the first round, leaving her to try and qualify for the second spot, which goes to the highest point-getter in a series of three two-day tournaments this summer, culminating in the event at Gateway National.

“I'm glad that they do the points race and not just the qualifier because you pretty much have two opportunities,” Piar said. “There's only three tournaments that get you the points and I played in two of those.”

Piar was remarkably consistent in her two days at Gateway National recording a 1-under 35 on the front nine each day (with three birdies and two bogeys each time) and a 2-over 37 on the back nine each day (with one birdie, one bogey and one double-bogey each time).

“I was playing really good this tournament,” she said. “I did have a few dumb bogeys, but I backed it up with some birdies, so that was nice.”

Piar, who won the Class 1A state title last fall with a performance that included a state-record 65 on the first day, is excited about the competition she will see at Cog Hill and she feels it will be the perfect sendoff before she heads to play college golf at California State-Northridge.

“It's going to be my very last junior tournament ever, so that's exciting but also kind of sad,” she said. “It'll be about a week-and-a-half, two weeks before I leave officially, so it's just going to be a good wrap-up tournament.”

Johnson, who ended up taking home the third-place trophy due to a scorecard playoff, was pleased to be tied with Piar and Brown for the lead after the first round.

“I was just consistent,” said Johnson, who tied for 12th at the Class 2A tourney last fall. “I was hitting all the greens, just two-putting, and then every so often I'd hit a birdie.”

But, the second round brought Johnson a high level of frustration when it came to putting.

“Today, my irons were great but I just couldn't sink a putt,” she said. “I had so many birdie putts, but they just weren't dropping. It was very frustrating.”

Brown matched Johnson with a first-round 72 and a final-round 76, but she also felt like her putter abandoned her.

“It was disappointing both days how many birdie putts I missed,” Brown said. “The first day, my driver was solid. It was finding the fairway on almost every hole. I think I hit like 15 greens in regulation. I just couldn't putt. Today, on Day 2, I had no birdies at all and I had put myself in multiple situations — probably at least four or five — where I had like a 6-foot birdie putt and I just couldn't sink them.”

While Piar is done with high school golf and Johnson has just one more year, Brown is entering an important stage of development in the summer before her first high school season.

“I'm definitely used to the yardages we're playing currently and I feel like going into the high school season I'm gonna do well with the shorter distances,” she said. “But, I'm also gonna need to stay consistent and think through my shots because it's gonna be a little closer up in the forward tees.”