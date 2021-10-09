Alton Marquette's Piar makes final charge to win Class 1A girls golf championship

"She's just a special player, always has been," Explorers coach Deb Walsh said.

Added Explorers senior Clancy Maag, "It's just fun to be on a team with her on it."

Piar's effort enabled the Explorers to finish second in the team standings with a two-day, four-player score of 640. Mount Carmel claimed the team crown with a 604.

It marked the highest team finish ever for the Alton-based school.

Despite her record-setting effort Friday, Piar needed to make a push on the back nine in the final round. Schrock, who shot a 69 on Saturday, pulled even with eight holes left.

Piar promptly went out and birdied hole No. 11 to regain the lead. Piar then stretched the margin with birdies on holes 13, 14 and 18.

"I couldn't make a shot and at the turn, I was 3 over," Piar said. "I told myself, 'You can't be 3 over. You've got to get going again.' I just kept grinding, doing the best I could."

Piar closed her career with two 65s over her last four rounds. She completed her 22-round season a remarkable 35-under par.