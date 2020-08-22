Alton Marquette's Piar powers way to individual Blast Off title; O'Fallon wins team trophy

ALTON — Hole No. 8 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course is known at the club as "Alluwant."
The 170-yard par 3 has given Alton Marquette junior Gracie Piar more trouble than she wants over the years.
"That is one of the harder par 3 (holes) in my opinion because I never know what to hit," Piar said. "I either hit a 7 iron and it comes up short or I hit a 6 iron and it goes too far."
Piar had the last laugh this time on the challenging hole, finishing her round with a birdie Saturday on No. 8 for an even-par 72 and the medalist title of Marquette’s Blast Off girls golf tournament.
The Explorers standout decided on her 6 iron this time and lightly struck it toward the hole. The ball hit the green, landed 12 feet from the hole and Piar just smiled at her effort before making her birdie.
"I was just trying to go for the pin," Piar said.
Piar won the medalist crown by six shots over O'Fallon senior Dylan Kirchoff (78) and helped Marquette to a team score of 338 for a second-place team finish in its own event.
O'Fallon won the team title with a score of 323 and Alton was third at 345.
"I love it out here because it's a challenge out here," Piar said. "I never hit it in the same spot every time. There was a lot of good girls here today."
O'Fallon competed in a tournament for the third consecutive day and won its second title in that span. It captured the Goalby/Haas title Thursday and then was second Friday in the Belleville West Invitational.
Kirchoff's 78 made her the third different low player for the Panthers in the three tournaments. Chloe Davidson took that honor Thursday at Goalby/Haas, while Maddie Vanderheyden scored low Friday at the Belleville West Invitational.
"We really motivate each other and we love competing against each other," Kirchoff said. "It just makes us better players individually and as a team."
Kirchoff, in fact, wasn't part of O'Fallon's scoring effort Friday at Belleville West. But she said a quick morning putting lesson paid off in Alton.
The Panthers graduated three of their top six players from last season, and coach Chris Eddy said the opening week of tournament play has given this group a good starting point.
"We're not as deep, but we did a good job of rotating," Eddy said. "We're about four or five players deep and they can hopefully consistently shoot around that 320 mark and that's a good sign."
