Alton Marquette's Piar runner-up, Columbia's Kossina fifth in 1A sectional

"It's unfortunate that we don't have a state tournament," Piar said. "But we didn't think we'd have a season at all. I'm very fortunate that we got all the way to sectionals."

Kossina’s fifth-place sectional finish was the highest for a Columbia girl, bettering older sister Mikaela Kossina's ninth-place showing in 2018.

"I love my sister, but absolutely I'm trying to beat her," Malia said.

Kossina was even through 14 holes and tied for second place with three different golfers.

But she made bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16 and double bogey on No. 17 before finishing with a par to solidify the fifth-place effort.

"I just had to adjust and that's the fun part of this sport is that you always have to adjust and it was fun," Kossina said. "I struggled a little bit, but that's OK."

Led by Piar and a 12th-place 83 from junior Audrey Cain, Alton Marquette finished fourth out of eight teams with a 340. Columbia was fifth with a 364.

Piar, who won the regional championship last week, was tied with Gottman going into the final hole and Gottman won the title with a par.