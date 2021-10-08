Alton Marquette's Piar sets state record, moves into position for individual crown

Gracie Piar celebrated the best round in the history of the Illinois high school girls golf tournament in style Friday.

The Alton Marquette senior returned to her hotel room and hit the books.

“I have one homework assignment,” she said. “World Religion.”

Piar likely breezed through her studies the same way she turned heads on the course.

The Cal State-Northridge commit fired a state record 7-under-par 65 to claim the top spot after the opening round of the Class 1A girls golf state tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.

Piar broke previous record of 66 set by Lake Forest standout Hailey Koschmann in 2007. Piar holds a six-shot lead over Rockford Boylan junior Ella Greenberg, who carded a 71.

The two-day, 36-hole event concludes Saturday.

“I felt good on the range, everything was clicking,” Piar said. “It helps when you make your putts and I did that pretty well (Friday).”

Piar recorded eight birdies, including five on the back nine. She just missed an eagle putt on the final hole. The round marked the best tournament score of her illustrious career.