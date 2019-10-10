O'Fallon senior Briana McMinn takes a break as she waits for the group ahead of hers to move to the next hole at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon senior Briana McMinn follows through after teeing off at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Riley Lewis follows through after teeing off at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Belleville East's Hannah Davis follows through after teeing off at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Belleville East's Hannah Davis watches her ball after teeing off at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. At right is Edwardsville's Nicole Johnson. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Nicole Johnson follows through after teeing off at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Nicole Johnson chips onto the green at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Nicole Johnson (left) marks her ball as Marion's Sarah Capel lines up her putt at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Belleville East's Hannah Davis (left) narrowly misses her putt as O'Fallon's Briana McMinn watches at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon's Elizabeth Henken follows through after teeing off at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Belleville East's Brook Haas watches her ball after teeing off at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon's Chloe Davidson watches her ball after teeing off at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Belleville East's Hannah Davis watches her ball after teeing off at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Nicole Johnson watches her ball after teeing off at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon's Elizabeth Henken watches her ball after teeing off at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Grace Daech sinks a putt at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Belleville East's Sydney Nelson watches her ball as she putts at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Belleville East's Sydney Nelson watches her ball as she putts at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon junior Chloe Davidson watches her ball as she putts at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Belleville East's Sydney Nelson watches her ball after teeing off at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Grace Daech watches her ball after teeing off at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Belleville East's Sydney Nelson watches her ball after teeing off at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Marion's Sarah Capel tees off at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Edwardsville's Riley Lewis putts at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon's Briana McMinn putts at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Belleville East's Sydney Nelson watches her ball after teeing off at the Class 2A Mascoutah girls golf regional tournament at The Orchards Golf Club in Belleville, IL on October 10, 2019. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The Alton High junior also gave volleyball a shot. Basketball and soccer too.
"Just didn't like them," she recalled.
So Messinger decided to try golf. At first, she shunned the sport because she didn't want to follow in the footsteps of her older brother, Nick, a former Alton Marquette standout, who now plays at Quincy University.
But she eventually gave into the wishes of big brother.
Smart move.
Messinger came from out of nowhere to claim medalist honors in the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional on Thursday at The Orchards Golf Course.
Her score of 4-over-par 75 was a personal best by a whopping seven strokes. She finished one shot ahead of Mascoutah freshman Sophia Florek, who carded a 76 on her home course.
O'Fallon claimed its fourth successive regional team title with a four-player score of 324. Freshman Reagan Martin (79) and senior Briana McMinn (80) led the way with fourth- and fifth-place finishes.
But Messinger stole the show with the performance of a lifetime. She bettered her personal best of 82, which she carded in the Southwestern Conference Tournament on Oct. 1.
"There's been a lot of ups and plenty of downs, but I've learned from everything," Messinger said. "I've taken advice from everyone and practiced a lot — and I guess it's paying off."
Messinger has only been playing golf for 19 months on a competitive level. She decided after her freshman year to give the sport a try.
And she was immediately hooked.
"It stuck with me," Messinger said. "Even though I didn't think I would be good."
Messinger is still a work in progress although she has shown some amazing improvement over the past few weeks.
"She just picked everything up so fast," Alton coach Carey Cappel said. "This is all due to her determination and hard work."
Messinger played in a dozen summer tournaments and worked with a swing coach at every opportunity.
"I slowly got a handle on my game," Messinger said. "And things just keep getting better."
Messinger, who averages 210 yards off the tee, recorded four birdies on Thursday.
She birdied hole No. 17 by drilling a snake-like putt from 40 feet away.
"I was just trying to get it close," Messinger said. "I smiled and figured that's a pretty good putt to make near the end of the day."
Messinger has come a long way in a short amount of time. She shot a 117 in regional play last season.
"She got a lot out of her experience last year," Cappel said. "Got rid of the jitters and started playing with some confidence. Now, she's starting to realize what she's capable of doing out there."
Messinger's coming-out party came at the perfect time. She heads into sectional play on Monday at Far Oaks Golf Club with plenty of momentum.
She becomes the first female golfer from Alton High to win a regional crown since 2014 when Tori Hays captured the Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin crown with a 75.
Florek also set a personal best with her 76, one shot above her previous top effort.
"I'm happy with most of my round," Florek said. "But there were still some silly shots in there that I shouldn't be making."
Florek won the Mississippi Valley Conference crown by a whopping 17 shots last week. She is familiar with The Orchards — her residence is just off the 15th fairway.
McMinn stormed out of the gate with a 36 on the front nine before a couple of rough shots on No. 10 and No. 11 slowed the run.
She was not particularly pleased with the effort. She said it was her first score in the 80's this season. But she was happy to advance to the sectional round after a rough postseason last fall.
"My swing is just more consistent now than it was last year," she said.
Marion finished third in the 11-school field with a 362. The top three teams — and the top 10 individuals not associated with a qualifying team — advanced to the sectional round.
