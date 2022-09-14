Andrews fires 1-under 69 to lead St. Joseph's to sixth straight Angel Classic title

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Wednesday's performance was more like it for Rylie Andrews.

After a so-so outing in the Missouri-Illinois River Challenge last Saturday, the St. Joseph's senior came out red-hot and continued it all day in firing a 1-under-par 69 to win the Angel Classic girls golf tournament at The Quarry at Crystal Springs Golf Club.

“This is my senior year and it's all kind of coming together, so I'm just really excited for the rest of the season,” Andrews said. “My ball-striking has been good throughout the season so far. I just really haven't been able to get my putting down. Finally, it just all happened at once.”

Andrews finished tied for eighth at the Class 4 state tournament last fall and came into her final season as the Angels' No. 1 golfer. She played in the top spot Saturday at the River Challenge, but a 9-over 81 left her tied for 13th and had her playing out of the No. 3 spot Wednesday, as St. Joe's coach Carol Fromuth seeded her lineup by her team's finish in the River Challenge.

“It will give her a lot of confidence,” Fromuth said. “She 's always been just that close, so I think it will send her on her way.”

Andrews began the day with a birdie on her first hole and stood 3-under at the turn.

“I one-putted the first five holes and that built a lot of momentum for me,” she said. “I just got a new putter and I was super excited about it. It's definitely all mental, but just seeing a new putter on the ground completely changed it for me.”

Andrews' overall score could have been even lower if not for a tough final four holes.

“I was 4-under with four to go and I had a double-bogey and a bogey, but it all worked out,” she said. “It's no big deal. It's unfortunate, but it happens. I'm not going to go out and shoot a perfect round.”

Andrews finished one stroke ahead of Jackson's Alana Gilbert and two ahead of Tolton's Audrey Rischer. Her Angels teammate, sophomore KC Lenox, had the next-highest area finish with a 5-over 75 to capture fourth.

“My first hole, I had a triple (bogey) and my second hole I had a bogey,” Lenox said. “I had just accepted my round was going to be bad today. But, I knew I had to still try and I birdied my next hole, so I just kept on grinding it out.”

Lenox didn't play in last year's Angel Classic after missing school earlier that day, so she was glad to be able to participate in it this year.

“It was my first Angel Classic, which I was very excited about, so I gave this round every ounce of me,” she said.

Mehlville freshman Eva Brown, who has already won a couple tourneys in her first season, carded a 6-over 76 to finish fifth.

“In the beginning of the round, I definitely was lipping a lot of putts. It was a little frustrating,” she said. “I feel like my driver was really good. It's just my approach shots and chipping could use a little work. I shouldn't be missing a green from 100 yards. And I feel like my putting was really weak today.”

Brown was thrilled she had a chance to play in the same threesome with Rischer, who finished second in Class 3 last season.

“It was really awesome, actually,” Brown said. “It was really nice meeting her. I've heard of her before and I was really excited when I saw her name with mine.”

Andrews' win marked the fourth time in the last five years an Angel has captured individual medalist honors at their own tournament following Grace Aromando in 2018, Drew Nienhaus in 2020 and Mia Rallo last year.

“It gives me a ton of confidence,” Andrews said. “I feel like I just finally proved to myself that I could do it.”

Six-time defending state champion St. Joe's compiled a team score of 305 to beat second-place Jackson by 22 strokes to win the team title for the sixth straight season after a six-year drought between titles preceded the current run.